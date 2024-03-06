Food insecurity: EFCC impounds 21 food-loaded trucks heading outside Nigeria

The Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested 21 trucks loaded with food and non-food items heading towards N’djamena, Chad Republic, Central African Republic and Cameroon.

According to the statement issued by its Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale to newsmen in Maiduguri.

He said that the trucks were intercepted in a sting operation at major exit routes along Kalabiri, Gamboru Ngala and Bama roads, Borno State.

The investigation showed food items cleverly concealed in the trucks that would have gone undetected but for the eagle-eyed vigilance of operatives of the Commission.

Further checks showed that the Waybills covering the goods carried by the trucks indicated their destinations as N’djamena, Chad Republic, Central Africa Republic and Cameroon respectively.

The statement added that “the arrest of the trucks is expected to stem the tide of food insecurity occasioned by unscrupulous antics of smugglers across the country. The suspects arrested with the trucks are being profiled and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”