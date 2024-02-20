Food crisis: Customs begin anti-smuggling operations to prevent illegal exportation

Determined to address the critical challenges of food security and the soaring costs of essential food items in Nigeria, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it has launched a strategic anti-smuggling operation and public engagement to prevent the unlawful exportation of vital food resources for individual economic gains.

Adewale Adeniyi, comptroller general of Customs, said the measure will safeguard food availability within the country and alleviate the detrimental effects of scarcity on citizens.

He said it would also facilitate the direct disposal of food items forfeited to the Federal Government to alleviate the hardships faced by Nigerians and improve access to essential food items.

According to him, the items will be certified fit for consumption by relevant agencies and made available to ordinary Nigerians nationwide through equitable distribution in Customs areas of operations.

Adeniyi pledged that the exercise will be managed diligently to ensure the benefits reach the people in need.

“The modalities for the disposal will be communicated through Customs formations nationwide, with a firm commitment to transparency, fairness, and public safety.

“The NCS remains resolute in its dedication to safeguarding the nation’s food security and advancing the economic well-being of all Nigerians. With the unwavering support and cooperation of the public, we will surmount these challenges and pave the way for a more prosperous future for our beloved nation,” he added.