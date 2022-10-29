Floods: Communities at risk of water borne diseases, malaria

Several communities in Nigeria are facing the risk of water borne diseases and increasing cases of malaria attacks following the massive flood that has hit many parts of the country

The worst affected areas include Bayelsa, Kogi, Anambra, Lagos and other states in the south south and north central regions respectively while other states in other parts of the country have not been spared.

With the strain on the fragile healthcare in the country as hundreds of Nigerian medical doctors travel abroad for greener pastures, several communities are likely to grapple with severe health challenges as the flood waters continue to rise and many households rendered homeless.

As a result of the flood, water borne diseases including dysentery and diarrhoea illness associated with sanitation are likely to be recorded in many of the flood ravaged communities while stagnant waters could provide a breeding ground for mosquitoes that malaria.

Nigeria has since launched a national malaria elimination programme “to provide comprehensive and cost efficient and quality malaria control services and ensure a malaria free Nigeria by reducing malaria burden to pre-elimination levels and bring malaria related mortality to zero.”

According to experts, four African countries accounted for just over half of all malaria deaths worldwide , with Nigeria accounting for 31.9 percent, the Democratic Republic of Congo, 13.2 percent, United Republic of Tanzania, 4.1 percent and Mozambique 3.8 percent.

Controlling the spread of malaria by preventing mosquitoes from breeding is one sure way to achieve a malaria free society but the flood ravaging many communities in the country, experts say the efforts are being threatened.

For John Orok, a medical doctor and programme manager, Akwa Ibom State malaria elimination programme, it is obvious that those areas that have been affected by the flood would be prone to water-borne diseases in addition to malaria attacks.

“The tendency is that for those areas that are endemic with the parasitic carrying vector, the tendency is that it will also cause an impact beyond the other issues that are related to water borne diseases and poor water sources that we have and the attendant diseases.

According to him, there should be a multi sectoral approach in getting succour to those affected adding that there are current interventions and campaigns against malaria .

He said the campaigns include prophylaxis and the use of Insecticide Treated Nets to prevent mosquito bites that would cause malaria in pregnant women and children who are the most vulnerable.

“It is a multi sector thing, not just for the issue of malaria; we already have interventions that are available to everybody. One of the interventions is for prevention using the Insecticide Treatment Nets for all including pregnant women and children who are the most vulnerable.”

He explained that there are ongoing campaigns and interventions across the country that are taking place at different locations.

According to Ntiense Umoette, a medical doctor and the Akwa Ibom state Epidemiologist, Cholera, Typhoid fever, malaria are likely to be the common presentations around the affected communities adding that “malaria and cholera could be life threatening if not managed properly.”

She suggested hand hygiene, proper sanitation and proper waste disposal as well as the use of insecticide treated nets as well as proper food handling pointing out the magnitude of the flood disaster could be reduced with “regular environmental sanitation, desilting of drainages.”

While experts blame the flooding on climate change/global warming, many communities across the country have been asked to relocate from flood prone areas as many households continue to be submerged under the flood waters.