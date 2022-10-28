4,200 flood victims to benefit from NEMA relief materials in Osun – FG

About 4,200 of the vulnerable flood disaster victims in Osun State are to benefit from the relief materials donated by the Federal Government through National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the authorities have said.

Mustapha Ahmed Habib, the director general of NEMA stated this in Osogbo on Thursday while delivering a consignment of edible and non-edible materials valued at several millions of naira to the office of Osun State Emergency Management Agency (OSEMA).

Habib, who was represented by Slaku Lugard Bijimi, the deputy director in charge of disasters and risk reduction, noted that the donation of relief materials was being carried out in different states in Nigeria mostly affected by the flood as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

He stated that the distribution was also based on a joint assessment exercise earlier conducted by SEMA and NEMA Zonal Offices throughout Nigeria.

Read also: Floods: Compensate victims, NLC tells federal, states, LGs

The NEMA boss, therefore, admonished the Osun state government through OSEMA to ensure that the donated items get to the beneficiaries.

The relief materials donated by NEMA are 105 Metric Tonnes of Maize, the equivalent of 2,100 bags of 50kg grains, 88.7 Metric Tones of Sorghum which is the equivalent of 1,774 bags of 50kg and 98.7 Metric Tones of Garri amounting to 3,948 bags of 25kg.

Other items received by Osun from NEMA to cushion the devastating effects of floods includes Rice, Beans, Groundnut Oil, Children wears, mats and clothing materials valued at several millions of naira.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola stated that the proactive nature of his administration to clear waterways and drainages has tremendously helped the state against the myriad of flood disasters currently ravaging many states in Nigeria.

Represented by Oluwole Oyebamiji, the Secretary to the State Government, the governor appreciated NEMA for the donation of relief materials to the vulnerable people and victims of flood disasters in the state.

He assured that all the relief materials received by the state will be distributed to the affected people without any undue interference by the government.

Earlier, Amos Adejinle, the General Manager, OSEMA applauded the Federal Government through NEMA for the donation of relief materials meant for the vulnerable persons in Osun State.

Adejinle emphasized that the relief materials will go a long way in alleviating the sufferings of the affected thereby bringing smiles to their faces.