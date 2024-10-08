Flood: Kogi opens alternative route in Ganaja for travelers

The Kogi State government has opened up a 5km alternate route in Nyamanyama Village along Ganaja-Ajaokuta road, to serve as a bypass in case the original Ganaja road becomes impassable due to flooding.

This proactive measure was taken by the Kogi State Flood Disaster Response Team to ameliorate possible hardship should the main Ganaja road be obstructed by flood as the waters approach the danger threshold.

Ahmed Ododo, Kogi State governor, had earlier directed the Flood Disaster Response Team, to immediately open up an alternate road to ensure that motorists do not suffer from the hardship of possible blockage of the main road by the increasing level of flood waters in the area.

Joel Salifu Oyibo, the deputy governor, who doubles as the chairman of the Flood Disaster Response Team, said the team responded swiftly to the directive of the governor to quickly open up an alternate road in the area.

Mohammed Yusuf, the commissioner for works and a member of the Flood Disaster Response Team, expressed satisfaction with the progress of work on the road.

Kingsley Fanwo, the state commissioner for information and communications and a member of the team, who spoke to newsmen after inspecting the work on Sunday, said the flood has climbed to a devastating stage, noting that the popular Ganaja-Ajaokuta road remains the gateway to the south-east and south-south Nigeria, used by hundreds of thousands of commuters every day.

“The flood is already devastating. Properties worth billions have already been lost. Houses, farmlands and other valuables have been washed away.

“Only 25 percent of Ibaji Local Government is above water level right now. The remaining 75 per cent are under the water.

“Also, the entire Kupa District has been submerged. Ajaokuta, Gegu, Edeha and many other communities are already counting their losses.

“The Federal Government should come to the rescue of Kogi State. Our resources are stretched as we strive to save the situation”.

