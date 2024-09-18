Flood: FG issues alert as Cameroon eases water from Lagos Dam

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), an agency of the Federal Government, has issued an alert to Nigerians over the release of water from Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

The agency issued the alert in a statement signed by Umar Mohammed, its director-general, on Tuesday, stating water will begin to ease from the dam at the rate of 100m³/s (8,640,000m³/day) from 17th September, 2023.

The water release is expected to increase gradually to 1000m³/s in the next 7 days depending on the inflow from the upstream Garoua River which is the main feeder into the reservoir and a major contributor to the Benue river, the NIHSA said.

The agency said that there’s no cause for alarm, stating that the release of the water will not cause major flooding in Nigeria as the “flow levels along the river Benue are still within the warning levels.”

It, however, called for vigilance and preparedness in states that are contiguous to the River Benue system.

“Notwithstanding, it is highly imperative for all states that are contiguous to the river Benue system, namely: Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Edo, Delta, Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross-Rivers and Rivers; the government at all levels (Federal, State and LGAs) to step up vigilance and deploy adequate preparedness measures to reduce possible impacts of flooding that may occur as a result of increase in flow levels of our major rivers at this period,” the statement reads in part.

“The Agency will continue to monitor closely the flow situation of the transboundary. river Benue and the national inland rivers and steadily provide regular updates on water levels across major rivers to forestall-further flood disasters,” it added.

The alert comes as Maiduguri, the capital of Borno, continues to battle with the effects of a devastating flood caused by the damage of Alau Dam.

More than 30 people are dead, while millions have been displaced from their homes in the north-east state known for its decade-long battle against insurgency.

In 2022, more than 600 people died in Nigeria as a result of flood caused by the release of water from Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.