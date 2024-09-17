Maiduguri flooding: Zulum, NEMA inspect IDP camps, provide relief items

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, and Zubaida Umar, the director-general, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), have inspected camps of internally displaced persons (IDP) affected by the Maiduguri flooding and provided more relief materials.

They were joined on Monday during the inspection by Mohammed Monguno, the Senate chief whip, and Kaka Shehu, chairman, the Senate committee on special duties.

At Bakassi camp, Zulum after inspecting NEMA’s mobile clinic where staff were providing medical services to the displaced persons, commended Umar for being efficient in deploying search and rescue teams and relief assistance.

The governor said NEMA deserved proper funding to carry out its mandates.

He said, “We are happy to note the presence of NEMA working assiduously with the government of Borno State. We believe that with their collaboration, we can achieve the objective of supporting the displaced communities.

“The most important thing that we expect from NEMA is to ensure effective coordination of all the support that is coming from non-governmental organisations and other organizations. We are ever ready to collaborate with them.

“NEMA activities do not only include provision of support to flood victims but also in other areas such as fire amongst others. Therefore, I am also pleading on behalf of NEMA for the Federal Government to provide additional resources to them so that they can carry out their functions efficiently.

“While appreciating the kind of support that they give, on my part as a member of the National Economic Council, we shall also put heads together with my colleagues to see how we can support NEMA to carry out its duties as at when due.

“On behalf of the government and people of Borno State, I want to most sincerely appreciate NEMA for their continued support, especially for their sympathy and empathy to the people of Borno as we have seen them working round the clock in all the camps. What matters is their contribution and sense of humanity that they have for the people of Borno State.”

At the NEMA warehouse, Umar informed the governor about materials that have been deployed to the camps and more in the store to assist the IDPs.