Flood disaster: YEDC sympathises with Borno over flood

The Yola Electricity Distribution Company has extended its deepest sympathy to the government and people of Borno State following the devastating flood caused by the embankment failure and overflow from Alau Dam.

It said that the disaster has left many in a state of dilemma ranging from significant losses, displacement, injuries and reports of missing persons.

In a statement signed by Blessing Tunno, the communications officer, YEDC sympathised with all those affected by the unfortunate flood, describing it as a difficult time for the entire people of Borno.

Read also: Bauchi govt pledges intervention for victims as floods ravage North-East

The company pledged its solidarity with the people of Borno State while praying for swift receding of the raging water and a speedy recovery for all affected

It urged the people of Borno State to stay safe, abide by emergency guidelines and cooperate with local authorities working to restore normalcy.