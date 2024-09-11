Bauchi govt pledges intervention for victims as floods ravage North-East

Following the raging floods ravaging almost all the six States that make up the North-East, the Bauchi State Government on Tuesday pledged an urgent intervention for victims in the State, especially residents of Gamawa Local Government Area of the State.

Speaking on behalf of the State Government, Danlami Kawule, the Commissioner for Housing and Environment, made the pledge when he led the Committee that would make a special report on the raging flood at Gamawa and some other parts of the State.

Kawule said that the Committee was part of the resolution of the State Executive Council (SEC) reached on Tuesday to provide a report on the Gamawa flood for quick intervention.

He noted that the Bauchi State Government and Governor Bala Muhammed sympathised with the victims, feeling the pains and suffering of the Communities affected by the flood, just as he assured immediate response of the Government.

BusinessDay reports that the constituted Committee comprises Commissioners of Works and Transport, Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, State Emergency Management Authority (SEMA) and other related Agencies.

Read also: Borno govt orders closure of schools as flood ravages Maiduguri

Ibrahim Galadima, Commissioner for Works and Transport, assured the residents that the Government would give top priority and premium to the rehabilitation of the roads affected by the flooding to alleviate the suffering of the Communities in Gamawa.

He said technical engineers from the Ministry of Works had made an on-the-spot assessment of the problem, particularly the roads linking Gamawa-Udubo and Gamawa Alagarno, assuring people of the Government’s intervention.

Ahmed Madaki Gololo, Chairman of Gamawa Local Government, thanked Governor Bala Mohammed for sending a special team to re-assess the bad effects of the flood.

He said that the affected Communities include of Gadiya, Zindiwa, Kafin Romi and Gamawa town.

But, Chairman Gololo said that the flood claimed over 10 lives, just as thousands of people were displaced, while properties worth several millions of Naira were destroyed.