Borno govt orders closure of schools as flood ravages Maiduguri

The Borno State Government has ordered the immediate closure of all schools in the State to avoid loss of lives due to flooding that currently ravages Maiduguri, the State capital.

Lawal Wakilbe, the Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovations, in a press statement, ordered that all primary and secondary schools be closed after consultations with stakeholders.

BusinessDay reports that a large number of communities in almost all the local government areas in the State have been seriously affected by flooding, especially in Maiduguri and Jere. Other local government areas are at risk of heavy flooding in next 24 to 48 hours.

The devastating flood has also forced hundreds of people out of their homes in parts of Maiduguri and Jere Local Government Areas of Borno State.

The incident, which began a few days ago, reached its peak in the early hours of Tuesday, displacing residents of Fori, Galtimari, Gwange, Bulabulin and other parts of the State capital Tuesday morning.

According to a victim, the floodwaters overflowed the Fori bridge, which connects Fori and Galtimari to Tashan Bama, and swept through homes with incredible force.

“This is sad. We were alerted to pack our belongings at 12:30 AM, but before we could gather our clothes and school credentials, the water was already waist-deep in our house,”, said a resident of Gwange.

Ahmed Shehu, Chairman of CSO Lake Chad Basin, lamented that larger parts of Maiduguri were awake last night due to the impending flood in the metropolis, describing the situation as so daring.

He however advised the citizens to avoid some areas tagged as red flags areas, including Gwange, Bulabulin, Zoo Area, Post office, Lagos street and Moduganari bypass.

He said, “The situation is so daring, so far Milionaires Quarters around Gamboru ward and its environs are consumed, The popular Lagos bridge is already filled to the brim, The Moduganari bypass bridge is also filled and the bridge is already flooded.

“The Zoo road is being flooded with water and it’s gushing to College of Health Technology, Maiduguri where students were already relocated to School of Nursing, while the water is already going towards the Commissioner of Police Junction via Damboa Road. ”

He lamented that Shehu Sanda Kyarimi Park, the popular Maiduguri Zoo was also submerged at wee hours of the night, forcing staff to relocate to safety, the fate of the animals yet to be determined as of the time of filing in this report.

“It’s very sad. At the mention of zoo my mind went to the crocodiles which can come out with the flood as their place in somewhat below and open. The situation is beyond ones imagination and calls for activation of emergency response mechanisms by all stakeholders. This is a moment for prayers and support to Maiduguri residents”, Shehu added.

Our correspondent gathered that the situation was so tensed that it was worse than the previous one that occured in 1994, exactly 30 years ago, which is being described in Borno State as “September of Unforgotten Disaster Flood.”