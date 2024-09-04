Flooding: Nigerian communities struggle amid rising waters

…prompting calls for immediate action

Severe flooding has wreaked havoc across states in Nigeria, displacing thousands of residents and causing widespread damage not only to homes, but also to lives (both human and livestocks), infrastructures, and farmlands.

Heavy rainfall, compounded by poor drainage systems and rising river levels, has led to some of the worst flooding the country has seen in years.

In recent weeks, communities in states such as Kogi, Anambra, Delta, and Rivers have found themselves underwater as local residents battle to save their belongings and, in many cases, their lives.

The Nigerian government, alongside humanitarian organisations, have scrambled to provide emergency relief to those most affected, but the scale of the disaster has overwhelmed local capacities.

According to Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Seven persons were declared missing in a flooding incident that happened in the early hours of Friday the 30th of June, 2024 in two local governments (Mashegu LG and Magama LG) in Niger State.

In a statement by the spokesman for the agency, Hussaine Ibrahim, the Director General of the Agency, Abdullahi Baba-Arab, who confirmed the incident, said search and rescue operations were still going on to find the victims.

The flood disaster reportedly affected over 89 houses and three vehicles, destroying hundreds of hectares of farmland.

In Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State, the banks of the Niger and Benue Rivers have overflowed, submerging houses, businesses, and roads as many residents have been forced to flee their homes with little more than the clothes on their bodies.

“We have lost everything,” says Ibrahim Adamu, a father of five, whose home and small business were destroyed in the flood. “Our crops are gone, and we have no clean water or food.”

The situation is equally dire in Anambra State, where communities such as Ogbaru have been completely cut off due to rising water levels.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have reported that over 600,000 people have been affected, with thousands currently residing in makeshift camps.

As floodwaters continue to rise, there is a growing concern about the spread of waterborne diseases, such as cholera and typhoid.

Government and humanitarian response

The Nigerian government has declared a state of emergency in several affected areas, releasing funds for immediate relief and rescue operations.

Administrations like the Jigawa State government have reportedly set aside N8.3 billion for the repairs and reconstruction of roads, bridges, and culverts damaged by recent floods.

The military and local agencies have been deployed to assist in evacuations and distribute relief materials, including food, clean water, and medical supplies.

However, many residents argue that the response has been slow and inadequate.

“We have not seen any help yet,” says Chinyere Okoye, a community leader in Delta State. “People are suffering; they have no shelter, no food, and children are falling ill. We need urgent assistance.”

Humanitarian organizations, both local and international, are mobilizing resources to support the affected communities.

However, logistical challenges and the scale of the flooding are hampering efforts to deliver aid.

The United Nations also have called for increased international support to help Nigeria manage the growing humanitarian crisis.

Long-term solutions needed

While the immediate priority remains saving lives and providing relief, experts warn that Nigeria must address the root causes of its flooding problem.

Poor urban planning, inadequate drainage systems, and deforestation have all contributed to the increasing frequency and severity of floods in the country, and climate change has exacerbated these issues, leading to more intense and unpredictable rainfall patterns.

“Nigeria needs a comprehensive flood management strategy,” says Dr. Amina Suleiman, a climate scientist at the University of Lagos.

“This includes investing in resilient infrastructure, better urban planning, and restoring natural ecosystems that can absorb flood waters. Without such measures, we will continue to see these devastating impacts year after year,” she further said.

The human cost of flooding

For now, as waters continue to rise, ordinary Nigerians are left to grapple with the immediate consequences.

In makeshift camps, families huddle together, hoping for the waters to recede and waiting for help to arrive. For many, the road to recovery will be long and fraught with challenges.

Until then, Nigerian communities remain resilient, banding together in the face of a natural disaster that has once again laid bare the vulnerability of the nation’s most at-risk populations.

Flooding worsening food inflation

Flood cases in Nigeria have worsened the food scarcity in the country. Many citizens who survive through subsistence farming no longer have access to their farmlands as they have been driven away from their ancestral homes to the numerous internally displaced persons (IDPs) homes across the country.

“In many parts of Nigeria where people used to farm what they eat, they no longer do so because they have since fled their ancestral homes. In some places, farmlands are been submerged to the point that no farming activity can go on in such arable lands. Many Nigerians, as we speak, are in the IDPs camps who should be engaging in farming. A good number of them were driven to such camps floods. Thegovernment at all levels must be intentional in confronting the flood monster,” Lawrence Adaji, a public affairs analyst, said.