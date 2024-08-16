Flood claims 17 lives, as 5,953 households displace in Yobe

The Yobe State government says of 17 people have lost their lives while 227 sustained injuries as a result of severe flooding that displaced 5,953 households across the 16 local government areas of the state.

Muhammad Goje, executive secretary of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA), in a chat with BusinessDay, said the SEMA’s team has conducted a rapid needs assessment revealed that 30 public facilities were badly damaged where 18,457 people in the 208 communities were affected.

He when the agency’s team visited Potiskum, Gashua, Karasuwa, Yusufari, Machina, and Nguru LGA to commiserate with victims of the flood disaster.

He added that from April 2024 to date, at least 227 people’s sustained injuries but they have been treated free and discharged as a result of windstorms, flooding, and heavy downpours, adding that most of the shelters were destroyed and mud houses made of sand.

According to him, the majority of the affected communities have reintegrated into the host community while others displaced by the disaster are currently taking refuge with relatives as well as government buildings.

“Total number of the affected include 17 deaths, injured treated free and discharged 227; 30 public facilities; 208 communities; 5,953 households, and 18,457 individuals.

“Increased rainfall has already caused flash flooding in some areas, including the recent bridge collapse, raising the risk of riverine flooding due to rising water levels. Communities and villages along the Rivers Jama’are and Komadugu tributaries are at high risk of flooding, particularly in the following Local Government Areas (LGAs) Jakusko, Bursari, Bade, Nangere, Potiskum, Damaturu, and 10 LGAs.”

SEMA’s boss emphasized the Governor’s directives to support victims with immediate food baskets and non-food items (NFIS) to prevent malaria and other communicable disease transmission within the shortest possible time especially those in transit camps.

He also advocates for resources to clear waterways through relevant MDAs and as well plans for a lasting solution for places that have a reoccurring history of flooding and blockage.

While this and many other responses are ongoing, the governor directed SEMA to ensure safety and protection of victims are prioritized while working closely with Nema Northeast to ensure response activation is timely.