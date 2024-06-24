Flood alert: Here are 15 States at high risk this month

Federal Government has warned that 15 states are at risk of severe flooding due to heavy rainfall within the Month.

The Federal Ministry of Environment in statement issued by Haruna Ibrahim, the head ofedia and publicity on Sunday in Abuja, predicted that the 15 states would witness heavy rainfall which may lead to flooding, this season.

” The following locations and their environs are likely to witness heavy rainfall that MAY lead to flood within the period of prediction: 21st -25th June, 2024.

The states and locations include Adamawa State : Abba Kumbo, Demsa, Farkumo ,Ganye, Gbajili, Jimeta, Mubi, Natubi, Shelleng, Song, Wuro- Bokki, Mayo- Belwa;

Benue State : Agyo, Ugbokpo;

Borno State: Maiduguri; Jigawa State: Hadejia; Kaduna State : Kauru; Kano State : Gezawa, Gwarzo, Kano, Karaye, Kunchi, Wudil; Katsina State: Daura, Jibia; Kebbi State : Argungun, Bagudo, Bunza,Gwandu,Ribah, Sakaba,Shanga,Yelwa and Kogi State : Abejukolo, Omale,Zugbe.

Others are Nasarawa State : Gidan Dogo, Keana, Lafia, Loko, Rukubi, Tunga,Udeni; Niger State :Magama;

Plateau State : Langtang ,Wase;

Sokoto State : Gagawa ,Goronyo, Isa, Shagari,Silame; Sokoto,

Wamakko; Taraba State : Bandawa, Donga, Kwata Kanawa, Lau, Ngaruwa, Yorro and Zamfara State: Anka, Bukkuyum, Gummi.

“With meteorologists predicting above-average rainfall in several regions, authorities are urging residents and local governments to prepare for potential inundation.

The Ministry’s warning comes amidst growing apprehension about the impact of climate change on weather patterns, leading to more intense and erratic rainfall events.