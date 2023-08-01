Flight delays loom as aviation workers set to join strike

There may be flight delays from Wednesday as labour unions in the aviation sector have mobilized workers for the nationwide strike proposed by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) starting Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have threatened to shut down the nation’s economy from Tuesday, August 1st, 2023, due to the total removal of fuel subsidies and the attendant consequences on workers in the country.

Aviation unions under the aegis of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Nigeria Aviation Professionals (NAP), and National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) issued a circular to workers, directing all aviation workers to comply with the protest.

The circular was signed by Ocheme Aba; General Secretary, NUATE, Abdul Rasaq Saidu; General Secretary, ANAP and Umoh Ofonime, Deputy General Secretary, NAAPE.

“As you are all aware, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed nationwide protests against the present regime of subsidy removal, which has wrecked untold hardship on workers and the common people.

“Accordingly, as affiliates of NLC, all state councils and branches of the above-named Trade Unions are hereby directed to fully join the respective State Councils of the Nigeria Labour Congress in all States of Nigeria, starting on August 2, 2023, for the protests. All must comply,” the circular reads.