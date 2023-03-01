Five things to know to start your Wednesday

INEC declares Tinubu winner of Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) the winner of Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu polled a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 6,984,520 to emerge second.

LP wins Taraba as APC takes Borno

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, has emerged winner of Saturday’s presidential election in Taraba.

Obi, according to the result presented by the State Collation Officer for Presidential Election for Taraba, Professor Mohammed Abdulaziz, polled 146,315 votes in the state.

Abdulaziz said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, scored 189,017 votes, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu, came third with 135,165 votes.

He added that the Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, also garnered 12,818 votes. (NAN)

2023: Again PDP rejects INEC results in Kogi

The Kogi State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday voiced out it’s call for the rejection of the Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

Sam Uhuotu, the state PDP Chairman, made the declaration in a press statement in Lokoja, the state capital.

Uhuotu described the February 25 elections held in Kogi as

“very shabby” and a “charade” that was marred by widespread violence and result manipulation, which calls for its outright rejection by the generality of the people.

“The entire results INEC claimed is for Kogi does not reflect the wishes of the people to elect candidates of their choice in a free, fair and transparent election.

“We hereby call for a fresh elections across Kogi in the spirit of fairness and justice.

“In fact, PDP leadership hereby condemn, in no unmistakable terms, the non-transmission of results from the polling units to the INEC Server/Portal.”

Seplat Energy grows profit before tax to N86.7bn

Seplat Energy says it posted N86.7 billion as Profit Before Tax (PBT) in its year ended, December 31 2022, audited results.

In a statement signed by Chioma Nwachuku, Director of External Affairs & Sustainability of Seplat Energy, on Tuesday, the company said that the figure represents a rise of 15.3 percent growth when compared with the N71 billion recorded in the corresponding period in 2021.

The company also generated cash from its operations to the tune of N242.4 billion from N150.9 billion year-on-year, rising by 51.6 percent.

The energy company’s also grew its revenue by 29.8 percent to N403.9 billion from N293.6 billion year-on-year.

GM cutting hundreds of jobs to reduce costs

General Motors Co is cutting hundreds of executive-level and salaried jobs as it looks to cut costs and streamline operations, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The global reductions are in the “low hundreds,” the person said.

GM Chief People Officer Arden Hoffman said in a letter to employees on Tuesday the Detroit automaker is “committed to $2 billion in cost savings in the next two years, which we’ll find by reducing corporate expenses, overhead, and complexity in all our products.”

GM disclosed the $2 billion cost cut target in January. The automaker said in January it did not plan layoffs and on Tuesday did not characterize the cuts as layoffs. (Reuters)