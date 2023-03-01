INEC declares Tinubu winner of Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) the winner of Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election.
Tinubu polled a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 6,984,520 to emerge second.
Peter Obi of the Labour Party, clinched third position with 6,101,533 votes. While NNPP came a distant fourth with 1,496,687.
Declaring the result Mahmoud Yakubu, the INEC chairman, said: “Bola Tinubu of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner of the election.”
Breakdown of the Presidential election result as Presented at National Collation Centre, Abuja shows that total accredited voters were 25,286,616 and total votes cast was 24,965,218.
NIGER
APC – 375, 183 (Won)
PDP – 284, 898
Labour – 80,452
BENUE
APC – 310,468 (Won)
LP – 308,372
PDP – 130, 081
FCT
APC – 90,902
LP – 281, 717 (Won)
PDP 74, 194
AKWA-IBOM
APC – 160, 620
LP – 132, 683
PDP – 214, 012 (Won)
EDO
APC – 144,471
LP – 331,163 (Won)
PDP – 89,585
ABIA
APC -8,914
LP – 327,095 (Won)
PDP – 22,676
KOGI
APC -240,751 (Won)
LP -56,217
PDP – 145,104
BAUCHI
APC – 316,694
LP – 27,373
PDP – 426,607 (Won)
PLATEAU
APC – 307, 195
LP – 466, 272 (Won)
PDP – 243,808
BAYELSA
APC – 42,572
LP – 49, 975
PDP – 68, 818 (Won)
KADUNA
APC – 399,293
LP – 294, 494
PDP – 554, 360 (Won)
KEBBI
APC – 248,088
LP – 10,682
PDP – 285,175 (Won)
KANO
APC – 517,341
LP – 28,514
PDP – 131,716
NNPP – 997, 279 (Won)
ZAMFARA
APC – 298, 396 (Won)
LP – 1660
PDP 193, 978
SOKOTO
APC – 285,444
LP – 6,568
PDP – 288,679 (Won)
CROSS RIVER
APC – 130, 520
LP – 179, 916 (Won)
PDP -95,425
DELTA
APC -90,183
LP -341,866 (Won)
PDP 161, 600
EBONYI
APC – 42, 402
LP – 259,738 (Won)
PDP 13, 503
ANAMBRA
APC – 5,111
LP – 584,621 (Won)
PDP – 9,036
OSUN
APC – 343, 945
PDP – 354,366 (Won)
LP – 23, 283
KASTINA
APC – 482, 283
LP – 63,776
PDP- 489,045 (Won)
JIGAWA
APC -421,390 (Won)
LP -1889
PDP -386,587
ADAMAWA
APC- 182,881
LP – 105,648
PDP – 417,611(Won)
GOMBE
APC- 146,977
LP- 26,160
PDP – 319,123 (Won)
LAGOS
APC- 572,606
LP- 582,454 (Won)
PDP – 75,750
ENUGU
APC- 4,772
LP- 428,640 (Won)
PDP – 15,749
YOBE
APC- 151, 459
LP- 2, 406
PDP – 198,567 (Won)
OYO
APC- 449, 884 (Won)
LP- 99,110
PDP – 182,977
OGUN
APC- 341,554 (Won)
LP- 85,829
PDP – 123,831
ONDO
APC- 369, 924 (Won)
LP- 47, 350
PDP – 115,463
KWARA
APC- 263,572 (Won)
LP- 31,186
PDP – 136,909
EKITI
APC -201,494 (Won)
PDP – 89,554
LP -11,397
NASARAWA
APC – 172, 922
LP – 191, 361(Won)
PDP – 147,093
TARABA
APC – 135,165
LP -146,315
PDP – 189,017 (Won)
BORNO
APC – 252, 282 (Won)
LP – 7,205
PDP – 190, 921
RIVERS
APC -231, 591(Won)
LP -175, 071
PDP – 88,468
IMO
APC – 66,406
LP -360,495 (Won)
PDP -30,234
Biography of Bola Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu, fondly called Asiwaju of Lagos, and Jagaban (a title given to him in Borgu kingdom, Niger State) was born in Osun State, South West, Nigeria. He attended St. John’s Primary School, Aroloya, Lagos and Children’s Home School in Ibadan, Nigeria. Tinubu went to the United States to study at the phenomenal Richard J. Dailey College in Chicago, Illinois at the age of 23. He later obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration (Accounting and Management).
Tinubu is a Muslim who got married to Oluremi Tinubu, who is the current senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District. He is blessed with four children namely JideTinubu (now late), Oluwaseyi Tinubu, Folashade Tinubu (Iyaloja general), and Abibat Tinubu.
Career
Tinubu started his career when he worked for the renowned American-based organisation, Authur Anderson, Deloitte Haskins and Sells (which is now called Deloitte Haskins and Touche), where he practised auditing and management consultancy services of General Motors and also, he worked for one of the largest communication and utility companies in the United States of America, GTE Service Corporation. He also served at Mobil, United Kingdom.
Tinubu returned to Nigeria in 1983, and joined Mobil Oil, Nigeria. He eventually became a senior auditor in Mobil Oil, and retired as the company’s treasurer.
Politics
Tinubu’s political career in Nigeria began in 1992, when he joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and was also elected as a senator in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, where he represented Lagos West Senatorial District. Tinubu became the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Finance, Appropriation and Currency at the National Assembly. He further became one of the founding members of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) which was a body that rooted for the winner of the June 12, 1993 election.
He was a protégé of Abraham Adesanya and Ayo Adebanjo, leaders of Alliance for Democracy (AD). He defeated his opponents, Funsho Williams and Wahab Dosunmu. In the 1999 gubernatorial election, he won the position of governor of Lagos State.
Tinubu as the governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007 made investments in education, initiated new road construction, required to meet the needs of the fast-growing population rate of the state at the time. Just as he won the election in 1999, he was also re-elected as the governor, and his deputy, Femi Pedro in 2003, where he was the only governor in the south west who didn’t fall through to PDP.
Tinubu was also very active in the creation of the Action Congress (AC) political party. Tinubu was succeeded by Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), who was his Chief of staff. He is currently the national leader for the All Progressives Congress.
Business affiliations
Tinubu is said to have interest in the popular television station, TVC Nigeria, Lekki Concession Company, Apapa Amusement Park, Maiyegun Land Project, The Nation Newspaper, Renaissance Hotel, Ikeja Shopping Mall, Radio Continental, Alpha Beta Consulting, Royal Gardens Estate, Tejuoso Market (Joint ownership).