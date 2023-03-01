INEC declares Tinubu winner of Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) the winner of Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu polled a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 6,984,520 to emerge second.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party, clinched third position with 6,101,533 votes. While NNPP came a distant fourth with 1,496,687.

Declaring the result Mahmoud Yakubu, the INEC chairman, said: “Bola Tinubu of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner of the election.”

Breakdown of the Presidential election result as Presented at National Collation Centre, Abuja shows that total accredited voters were 25,286,616 and total votes cast was 24,965,218.

NIGER

APC – 375, 183 (Won)

PDP – 284, 898

Labour – 80,452

BENUE

APC – 310,468 (Won)

LP – 308,372

PDP – 130, 081

FCT

APC – 90,902

LP – 281, 717 (Won)

PDP 74, 194

AKWA-IBOM

APC – 160, 620

LP – 132, 683

PDP – 214, 012 (Won)

EDO

APC – 144,471

LP – 331,163 (Won)

PDP – 89,585

ABIA

APC -8,914

LP – 327,095 (Won)

PDP – 22,676

KOGI

APC -240,751 (Won)

LP -56,217

PDP – 145,104

BAUCHI

APC – 316,694

LP – 27,373

PDP – 426,607 (Won)

PLATEAU

APC – 307, 195

LP – 466, 272 (Won)

PDP – 243,808

BAYELSA

APC – 42,572

LP – 49, 975

PDP – 68, 818 (Won)

KADUNA

APC – 399,293

LP – 294, 494

PDP – 554, 360 (Won)

KEBBI

APC – 248,088

LP – 10,682

PDP – 285,175 (Won)

KANO

APC – 517,341

LP – 28,514

PDP – 131,716

NNPP – 997, 279 (Won)

ZAMFARA

APC – 298, 396 (Won)

LP – 1660

PDP 193, 978

SOKOTO

APC – 285,444

LP – 6,568

PDP – 288,679 (Won)

CROSS RIVER

APC – 130, 520

LP – 179, 916 (Won)

PDP -95,425

DELTA

APC -90,183

LP -341,866 (Won)

PDP 161, 600

EBONYI

APC – 42, 402

LP – 259,738 (Won)

PDP 13, 503

ANAMBRA

APC – 5,111

LP – 584,621 (Won)

PDP – 9,036

OSUN

APC – 343, 945

PDP – 354,366 (Won)

LP – 23, 283

KASTINA

APC – 482, 283

LP – 63,776

PDP- 489,045 (Won)

JIGAWA

APC -421,390 (Won)

LP -1889

PDP -386,587

ADAMAWA

APC- 182,881

LP – 105,648

PDP – 417,611(Won)

GOMBE

APC- 146,977

LP- 26,160

PDP – 319,123 (Won)

LAGOS

APC- 572,606

LP- 582,454 (Won)

PDP – 75,750

ENUGU

APC- 4,772

LP- 428,640 (Won)

PDP – 15,749

YOBE

APC- 151, 459

LP- 2, 406

PDP – 198,567 (Won)

OYO

APC- 449, 884 (Won)

LP- 99,110

PDP – 182,977

OGUN

APC- 341,554 (Won)

LP- 85,829

PDP – 123,831

ONDO

APC- 369, 924 (Won)

LP- 47, 350

PDP – 115,463

KWARA

APC- 263,572 (Won)

LP- 31,186

PDP – 136,909

EKITI

APC -201,494 (Won)

PDP – 89,554

LP -11,397

NASARAWA

APC – 172, 922

LP – 191, 361(Won)

PDP – 147,093

TARABA

APC – 135,165

LP -146,315

PDP – 189,017 (Won)

BORNO

APC – 252, 282 (Won)

LP – 7,205

PDP – 190, 921

RIVERS

APC -231, 591(Won)

LP -175, 071

PDP – 88,468

IMO

APC – 66,406

LP -360,495 (Won)

PDP -30,234

Biography of Bola Tinubu

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, fondly called Asiwaju of Lagos, and Jagaban (a title given to him in Borgu kingdom, Niger State) was born in Osun State, South West, Nigeria. He attended St. John’s Primary School, Aroloya, Lagos and Children’s Home School in Ibadan, Nigeria. Tinubu went to the United States to study at the phenomenal Richard J. Dailey College in Chicago, Illinois at the age of 23. He later obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration (Accounting and Management).

Tinubu is a Muslim who got married to Oluremi Tinubu, who is the current senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District. He is blessed with four children namely JideTinubu (now late), Oluwaseyi Tinubu, Folashade Tinubu (Iyaloja general), and Abibat Tinubu.

Career

Tinubu started his career when he worked for the renowned American-based organisation, Authur Anderson, Deloitte Haskins and Sells (which is now called Deloitte Haskins and Touche), where he practised auditing and management consultancy services of General Motors and also, he worked for one of the largest communication and utility companies in the United States of America, GTE Service Corporation. He also served at Mobil, United Kingdom.

Tinubu returned to Nigeria in 1983, and joined Mobil Oil, Nigeria. He eventually became a senior auditor in Mobil Oil, and retired as the company’s treasurer.

Politics

Tinubu’s political career in Nigeria began in 1992, when he joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and was also elected as a senator in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, where he represented Lagos West Senatorial District. Tinubu became the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Finance, Appropriation and Currency at the National Assembly. He further became one of the founding members of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) which was a body that rooted for the winner of the June 12, 1993 election.

He was a protégé of Abraham Adesanya and Ayo Adebanjo, leaders of Alliance for Democracy (AD). He defeated his opponents, Funsho Williams and Wahab Dosunmu. In the 1999 gubernatorial election, he won the position of governor of Lagos State.

Tinubu as the governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007 made investments in education, initiated new road construction, required to meet the needs of the fast-growing population rate of the state at the time. Just as he won the election in 1999, he was also re-elected as the governor, and his deputy, Femi Pedro in 2003, where he was the only governor in the south west who didn’t fall through to PDP.

Tinubu was also very active in the creation of the Action Congress (AC) political party. Tinubu was succeeded by Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), who was his Chief of staff. He is currently the national leader for the All Progressives Congress.

Business affiliations

Tinubu is said to have interest in the popular television station, TVC Nigeria, Lekki Concession Company, Apapa Amusement Park, Maiyegun Land Project, The Nation Newspaper, Renaissance Hotel, Ikeja Shopping Mall, Radio Continental, Alpha Beta Consulting, Royal Gardens Estate, Tejuoso Market (Joint ownership).