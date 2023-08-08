Five things to know to start your Tuesday

These are the five things that you need to know to start your Tuesday:

WAEC declares it won’t release results of indebted states

The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has declared that it won’t release the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results for students sponsored by states that owe money to the Council.

Patrick Areghan, Head of the Nigeria Office, announced this during a press briefing while unveiling the 2023 WASSCE results. States such as Zamfara, Niger, and six others have long-standing debts.

WAEC has extended credit facilities to responsible states that pay their candidates’ registration fees, but some states have not paid despite receiving services.

The withheld results, accounting for 16.29 percent of candidates, are tied to reported cases of exam misconduct. The exam took place over seven weeks, from May 8 to June 23, 2023.

Russia plans collaboration with Africa on education

The Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum Summit has discussed plans to partner with African nations for education and science initiatives.

The Roscongress Foundation revealed this during a session titled “Building a Common Future: Educational and Scientific Opportunities of Russia for Africa.” Stanislav Surovtsev, Vice-Rector at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, highlighted Russia’s keenness to collaborate on education.

Kemi Seba, President of the Pan-African Movement, criticised the Western-influenced educational models in Africa and called for region-specific approaches.

Natalya Komarova, Governor of Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area – Yugra, expressed readiness to welcome more African students in various fields.

She highlighted their current 20 African students among the 400 international ones. David Okpatuma from the Centre for International Promotion Foundation emphasised the significance of educational cooperation between Russia and Africa.

Seplat reports 10% growth in gas revenue for H1 2023

Indigenous energy company Seplat Energy Plc has announced a 10.21 percent rise in its gas revenue for the first half of 2023, reaching $63.7 million compared to $57.8 million in the same period last year.

This growth was attributed to higher gas prices and increased sales volume.

The company saw a 4.4 percent increase in the average realised gas price, amounting to $2.87 per thousand standard cubic feet (Mscf), and a modest 1.4 percent rise in gas production to 21.6 billion standard cubic feet (Bscf).

Seplat said that it is confident in its 2023 guidance of 45,000–55,000 barrels per day (bpd) production, with plans to achieve these targets in the latter part of the year.

The company also revealed plans for the separation of midstream and upstream operations.

African Union gathers experts to boost communication for Agricultural Development Programme

The African Union Commission convened a meeting of communications experts from its entities and partners to enhance strategic communications for the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP).

The experts focused on refining communication methods to raise awareness about CAADP’s goals.

They emphasised the need for improved strategies and collaboration to drive agricultural development across the continent. The meeting stressed the need to bridge communication gaps and form a formal working group.

Tailoring messages, using both conventional and digital media, was highlighted. Experts suggested creating tools like policy briefs and social media campaigns. They recommended revamping a media network to cover agricultural news and CAADP-related updates.

The meeting aimed to harmonise communication efforts, integrate activities within CAADP’s processes, and ensure wider dissemination of results to promote a brighter future for African agriculture.

UBS revives investment banking unit, names new leaders amid integration efforts

UBS has unveiled a significant overhaul of its investment banking division, including appointing new chiefs for mergers and acquisitions (M&A), as part of its integration efforts with Credit Suisse.

The move follows UBS’s acquisition of Credit Suisse earlier this year and is aimed at enhancing its competitiveness against its Wall Street counterparts. The changes involve both hiring top bankers from rival firms and promoting from within.

David Kostel and Tom Churton from Credit Suisse will assume global co-head of coverage and global chief of staff roles, respectively.

A substantial number of executives, including Michael Santini, will be departing due to the reorganization. UBS’s restructuring reflects its intent to bolster its position in the banking industry while hundreds of employees are expected to leave.