How to check 2023 WAEC result through text message

The 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) results have been released by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

WAEC overcame challenges like security concerns and payment issues by using new technology to release the results for more than 91 per cent of candidates just over a month after the exams ended.

For students who want to check their results, here are the steps to follow:

Step 1: On your phone, type WAECExaminationnumberPIN*Examyear (without any spaces).

Step 2: Send the message to 32327.

Step 3: You’ll quickly receive a message with your WAEC statement of result.

Only MTN, Glo, and Airtel subscribers can use this SMS method to check their WAEC results.

Keep in mind that there will be a cost for sending the SMS to check your WASSCE result.

You need a WAEC Direct Scratch card to use this text message method. The PIN from the scratch card is what you’ll put in the PIN section of the SMS you send to 32327.

Apart from via SMS, students registered for the May/June examination can access their results through the WAEC portal.