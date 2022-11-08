Five things to know to start your Tuesday

2023 Census outcomes ‘ll rewrite Nigeria’s history- NPC

The National Population Commission (NPC) says outcomes of the 2023 census results will rewrite the history of censuses in Nigeria.

Ayodeji Ajayi, the NPC Federal Commissioner, representing Ekiti, made the assertions on Monday in Ado-Ekiti.

According to NAN, Ajayi spoke at the opening of the “State Compendium of Localities Workshop”, organised by the commission to finalise and present to the grassroots, the final list of localities for the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

The former Head of Service in Ekiti State, assured Nigerians that NPC was, “irrevocably committed to positively rewrite history of censuses in the country with the coming exercise”.

He added that the objectives of the workshop were to compile all the localities demarcated on local government area basis, showing the coverage and location on interactive maps.

According to him, the compendium of locality in census taking is a tool for census data dissemination, as well as for national development.

“As such, this means the 2023 census results will be released, up to the lowest level of the census entities across the country, which can be as small as a camp,” Ajayi said.

Obi ‘ll no longer attend debates where other candidates are absent—PCC

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Labour Party (LP) says Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the party, will no longer attend debates where other candidates are absent.

Doyin Okupe, Director-General, PCC, LP, said this at a news conference in Abuja on Monday.

He argued that the absence of presidential candidates in debates has become a growing trend in the 2023 electioneering campaign.

“Let us make it clear today, that these recurring acts will no longer be acceptable to the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Organisation.

“While our candidate Peter Obi and vice presidential candidate, Dr Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, are prepared at all times to engage other candidates and the Nigerian people in any duly scheduled debates, town hall meetings and any other appearances as designated and scheduled.

“This election season, they will only be prepared to mount the podium, with their peers in this presidential race, and not with any surrogates or diversionary delegated representation,” he said.

“This stand is taken with the utmost respect for the rights and desires of Nigerians to full and direct information, and first hand responses and presentations necessary for the best assessment of worthiness, capacity , capability, competence, character, integrity and disposition, as required to make the right choice in these coming election,” he added. This is according to NAN.

Agency signs $395m deal to boost rural electricity—MD

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) said that under the Nigeria Electrification Projects that it has signed 267 agreements worth about $395 million to provide electricity to unserved and underserved Nigerians.

Salihijo Ahmad, the Managing Director of REA told journalists in Abuja on Monday that the Nigeria Electricity Programme was currently funded by a $350 million World Bank loan and $200 million African Development Bank (AfDB) loan to provide electricity to Nigerian communities.

He said that about $64.8 million of the commitments had been disbursed to private sector partners for the execution of the projects.

According to him, the programme is expected to provide off-grid reliable and clean electricity supply to 705,000 households, 90,000 micro, small and medium enterprises.

He also said that the programme would also provide 100 isolation and treatment centres and 400 primary healthcare centres in unserved and underserved areas of the country.

Ahmad said that over the years, REA had moved from just being an implementer of Federal Government projects in the sector to a hub and an enabler of business in the sector.

He said the agreements signed with private developers led to over a million connections across the country.

Mexico’s FEMSA to purchase financial services NetPay in B2B fintech bid

Mexico’s FEMSA has agreed to buy financial services company NetPay as the retailer and Coke bottler expands its digital payments portfolio into business-to-business transactions (B2B), the company said on Monday.

“This acquisition will allow us to extend our value proposition to micro, small and medium-sized companies,” Digital@FEMSA Chief Executive Jose Antonio Fernandez said in a statement to Mexico’s main stock exchange.

FEMSA announcement follows an earlier purchase of a minority stake in NetPay in 2019, and promised that it will try to complete the full purchase by the first quarter of 2023. This is according to Reuters.

UK pledges more than $115m to developing economies to tackle climate change

James Cleverly, Britain’s foreign minister said on Monday that the country will announce an investment worth more than 100 million pounds ($115 million) to support developing countries in their fight against the impact of climate change.

“Mr Cleverly will also argue that long-term prosperity depends on taking action on climate change and ramping up investment in renewable energy across the world,” the British Foreign Ministry said.

Cleverly made this promise on behalf of the British government in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, at the COP27 climate conference.

“Now is the time for all countries to step up their action on climate change and deliver the tangible change needed,” Cleverly said in a statement. This is according to Reuters.