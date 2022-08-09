Five things to know to start your Tuesday

Jailed Ex-Governors Dariye, Nyame released from prison following presidential pardon

Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame, former governors of Plateau and Taraba States, have both been granted presidential pardon and released from Kuje Custodial Centre.

The high-profile inmates who were jailed on corruption charges were released on Monday following a statement by Chukwuedo Humphrey, the Public Relations Officer of the FCT Command of the Nigeria Correctional Service.

The release is a result and end product of the receipt of the letter of clemency from the presidential prerogative of mercy committee by Haliru Nababa, the Controller General of Corrections.

He noted that the pardon which was granted earlier this year by President Muhammadu Buhari was based on recommendations from the presidential prerogative of mercy committee, which interviewed all inmates based on deteriorating health status, age, as well as good behaviour and industry during the period of serving their sentences.

<Wike, Sanwo-Olu commission seventh flyover in Port Harcourt

Development objectives took centre stage in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Monday, when Nyesom Wike and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governors of River State and Lagos State, together commissioned the seventh flyover bridge in Rivers State.

Wike, who has been embroiled in a political struggle over the heart of the major opposition political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with Atiku Abubakar, invited Sanwo-Olu, an opposition governor, to share in the joy of the commissioning of this bridge.

The governor, expressing his joy over yet another major infrastructural development, appreciated the people of Rivers State for putting their trust in him and allowing him and his political party, the PDP, to deliver on the dividends of democracy.

The commissioning of the flyover project took place at the popular Waterlines junction on Aba Road in the presence of hundreds of colourful, cheerful supporters and onlookers.

The governor promised to commission the other projects before the end of his administration.

Read also: Atiku,Wike set up committee to resolve differences

Google Equiano set to change Nigeria’s internet landscape

Equiano is the latest subsea internet cable financed by Google. The subsea cable has been in the works for several years and was only delayed due to rough sea conditions and the COVID-19 scare.

According to CNN, the cable starts in Portugal and ends in South Africa with branches going to Nigeria, Togo, the Islands of St. Helena, and Namibia.

The 15,000-kilometer (9,320-mile) cable is designed to deliver high-speed broadband along the west coast of Africa. Its capacity, a whopping 144 terabits per second, is 20 times that of the previous cable serving the region and could increase internet speeds more than fivefold in some countries.

Named after the Nigerian-born 18th-century writer and abolitionist Olaudah Equiano, the cable could prove life-changing for some.

A source familiar with the deal said that the total value of Google’s investment in Equiano said that the deal between Google, Telecom Namibia, and Paratus was valued at $20 million.

FBI invades Trump’s Florida home

Ex-US President Donald Trump has said that his Florida home was invaded by the FBI, which broke open a safe. This is according to the BBC.

In a statement, Trump revealed that his home at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach was “raided” by a large group of FBI agents.

The justice department, which is carrying out an investigation into the former President, said that the investigation was based on a request by the National Archives, the US government agency that manages the preservation of presidential records. This investigation and subsequent raid backed up by a search warrant is based on Trump’s handling of official papers.

The National Archives said it had retrieved 15 boxes from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, some of which contained classified records.

The former US President, on the other hand, accused the Justice Department and the FBI of invading his home and being only scared because he intends to run for president in 2024.

Brent Crude takes a back seat amid Iran talks

Brent crude futures took a back seat as traders waited to see the outcome of Iran talks over the 2015 nuclear deal.

As a result, London Brent crude futures fell to $96 per barrel on Tuesday morning after rising 1.8 percent the previous session. This is according to Trading Economics.

Some traders believe that a positive outcome from the talks could potentially reintroduce Iran into the global club of oil exporting nations, which would increase the supply of oil in the global market.

Iran is looking forward to a favourable outcome as readmittance could boost the country’s oil exports by at least 1 million barrels per day.

Another major event that could affect the global supply is the US Oil Inventory data, which will be released this week. A report that would gauge the US demand for oil and potentially determine the price of crude oil in the international market.