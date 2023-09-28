Five things to know to start your Thursday

NALPGAM urges FG to ensure stable gas prices for all

The Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) has urged the government to stabilise gas prices and ensure accessibility for all Nigerians, warning that rising prices could make gas a luxury for the wealthy.

NALPGAM’s President, Abideen Olatunbosun, emphasised this during their annual conference, stressing the importance of affordable gas for the nation.

Additionally, Sunday Isehunwa from the University of Ibadan identified challenges in the LPG market, including demand fluctuations, supply changes, natural gas issues, price fluctuations, and electricity pricing concerns.

NESG calls for joint effort to boost Nigerian skills, talent

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) emphasises the urgent need for both the public and private sectors to nurture the skills and talents of Nigerians. This approach is vital to combating brain drain and the soaring unemployment rates in Nigeria.

Amina Maina, who leads the NES 29 Central Organising Committee, underscores that Nigeria boasts exceptional talents across diverse fields, including education, healthcare, finance, and infrastructure.

Maina stresses the importance of retaining these gifted individuals in the country, acknowledging their global excellence.

NESG envisions the private sector offering innovative solutions and fostering collaboration with the public sector to reduce unemployment and empower Nigerian youth. During the summit, NESG will address the emigration of highly skilled professionals and youth unemployment.

Nigeria moving to era of concrete roads, says Umahi

David Umahi, Minister of Works, announced that Nigeria is transitioning towards concrete roads, a concept initiated by President Bola Tinubu. Umahi made this revelation during an inspection of the Calabar-Odukpani-Itu and Ikot-Ekpene Road dualization project, spanning Cross River and Akwa-Ibom states.

Impressed by the progress, Umahi expressed his pride and coined the project “Renewed Hope Reinforced Concrete Agenda.” He commended the indigenous contractor, Sermatech, and encouraged more local contractors to learn from their success. This shift towards concrete roads represents a significant development in Nigeria’s infrastructure landscape.

HSBC to acquire Citigroup China consumer wealth business – Reuters

HSBC is poised to acquire Citigroup’s China consumer wealth management division, overseeing assets exceeding $3 billion, bolstering the London-based bank’s presence in China, according to sources who spoke to Reuters.

The transaction’s financial terms have not been disclosed, but it involves HSBC absorbing “a few hundreds” of Citi’s China-based employees. The sources providing this information preferred to stay anonymous.

Both HSBC and Citigroup have refrained from commenting on the matter. Citigroup previously announced its intention to sell certain portfolios as part of its strategy to wind down its China retail banking operations.

Citigroup’s China wealth management primarily caters to mass affluent clients in the country.

Hollywood’s striking actors, studios to resume negotiations next week

Negotiators representing the striking Hollywood actors and the studios have scheduled discussions for October 2, as announced in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Hollywood’s largest union, SAG-AFTRA, comprising 160,000 members, initiated its strike in July following the writers union’s strike in May.

Notably, the writers union recently reached a provisional agreement with the studios earlier this week.