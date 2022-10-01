Five things to know to start your Saturday

Police tell ‘Obidients’ to stay away from Lekki tollgate

The Nigerian Police Force on Friday told members of the coalition support groups for Peter Obi to steer clear of the Lekki tollgate. This warning comes after the groups under the umbrella of the coalition of support groups, Lagos4ObiDatti and the Peter Obi Support Network, said that they plan to hold their four-million-man march on Saturday (today) in certain areas in Lagos.

Christopher Ademuyiwa, the Chairman of the Publicity and Media Committee for the coalition, informed Nigerians that the march would be held concurrently in three different locations in the Lagos metropolis.

Ademuyiwa listed those areas as Archbishop Vining Memorial Church, GRA, Ikeja; Admiralty Gate, Lekki Phase 1; and FHA Field, 23 Road, FESTAC Town.

However, the Federal High in Lagos had on Wednesday issued an order stopping the organisers of the ‘#Obidatti23 Forward Ever’ rally from converging on the Lekki tollgate.

The judge said that they could only pass through and not converge or hold any rally there. The judge stated that this is to prevent civil unrest in light of what occurred there in 2020.

The judge directed the Inspector-General of Police and the Lagos State Police Commissioner to ensure compliance with the order.

Following the ruling, Phil Uno-Ogba, the coordinator for the Lagos State chapter of the Peter Obi Support Network, had promised Lagosians and the authorities that the rally would be peaceful and wouldn’t constitute a nuisance to residents and commuters alike.

“I can assure you that ‘ObIdient’ people are peaceful people, and we are going to march peacefully all through the rally. There won’t be any need for violence,” he noted.

However, the Lagos State Police Command, through its spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, had in a statement titled, “Rally will not be allowed at Lekki Tollgate”, said that it would not permit or tolerate any form of violence before, during, or after the march.

Campaign group insists that Adebutu remains Ogun PDP candidate

The Akinlade and Ladi Adebutu campaign groups insist that the ruling of the Court of Appeal on Friday does not in any way affect the candidature of Adebutu as the governorship representative of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ogun governorship election in 2023.

Afolabi Orekoya, the campaign organisation’s media director, said in the statement to the press that Adebutu remains the party representative and urged all party stakeholders and the good people of Ogun State to remain calm, assuring them that “Adebutu would unseat incumbent Governor Dapo Abiodun next year.”

“The appellate court did not invalidate the prior nomination of Honourable Oladipupo Adebutu as the party’s governorship candidate in Ogun State but ordered that the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court should reassign for the accelerated hearing the case of Otunba Jimi Lawal seeking determination of the delegate list.”

“For clarity and proper understanding of the matter by the general public, Otunba Jimi Lawal approached the Appeal Court to seek redress in an earlier judgement against him at the Federal High Court, which struck out his suit. However, the Appeal Court found his submission inadequate and only granted a retrial.

“Again, this position of the appellate court has nothing to do with the nomination of the Honourable Oladipupo Adebutu as the candidate of the Ogun PDP.

“However, on this matter, an appeal to the Supreme Court is allowed for both parties,” the statement said.

Bagudu approves N151m for payment of fees for Kebbi students in India

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has approved N151million for payment of fees for the 116 students from the state studying in India.

According to NAN, the approval was contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Higher Education, Hajiya Halima Dikko and issued to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

She said that the fees covered tuition fees, accommodation, health insurance and pocket money for the 2022/2023 session.

“The remaining students for MBBS training whose admission was being processed in Egypt and Russian Universities are under the governor’s consideration as soon as the Scholarship Board concludes formalities with the Institutions.

”The ministry wishes to use this opportunity to also inform all students in the state that the ongoing ASUU’s strike is being adequately handled by the government.

”As of today, negotiations have reached an advanced and reconcilable stage for all academic activities to resume in Kebbi University of Science and Technology, Aliero, for 2023 academic session.

”The Ministry for Higher Education wishes to appreciate the laudable gesture of the governor for paving the way forward for the youths to prosper intellectually and for his unflinching commitment to youths developments in the state,” Dikko said.

The permanent secretary recalled that sometimes in December, 2021 Bagudu, had approved the sponsorship of 116 Kebbi indigenes to study various engineering and paramedical courses in India.

“The students’ academic and extracurricular performances for the past one year were commendable and encouraging.

“It was in view of the above and in line with Bagudu’s vision and mission in transforming Higher Education in the state that he granted the approval.

“It was also in his determination to ensure that the youths benefit in the agenda of the current political dispensation by sponsoring students within and outside the country for the educational development of the state,”Dikko said.

Army officers in Burkina Faso declare new coup

According to CBS news, more than a dozen soldiers appeared on state television late Friday declaring that they have taken control over the country from coup leader-turned-president, Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba.

Capt. Ibrahim Traore is now the new military leader of the Islamic insurgent troubled country, a statement by Capt. Kiswendsida Farouk Azaria Sorgho, the junta spokesman read announcing the change of government.

Burkina Faso’s new military leaders said the country’s borders had been closed and a curfew would be in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The transitional government and national assembly were ordered dissolved.

N.Korea fires missiles, marking fourth in a week

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off the east coast on Saturday, South Korea’s military said, marking Pyongyang’s fourth launch in a week as it ratchets up tension around the Korean peninsula.

North Korea missile launch adds to the growing tension along the Asian Pacific region following breakdown of diplomatic relationship between the U.S. and China over Taiwan.

According to Reuters, the launch comes after the navies of South Korea, the United States and Japan staged trilateral anti-submarine exercises on Friday for the first time in five years, and follows U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to the region this week.

The two short-range missiles were launched from Sunan, north of the North Korean capital Pyongyang, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. It estimated the range at 350 kilometres (217.5 miles) at 30 km altitude and speed of Mach 6.

Toshiro Ino, Japan’s State Minister of Defence said that the country’s coast guard had reported to have seen at least two suspected ballistic missile tests by Pyongyang which flew 400 km and 350 km, reaching an altitude of 50 km.

Tokyo has lodged a protest against the country through diplomatic channels, Ino said, adding the missiles possibly flew an “irregular trajectory” designed to evade missile defense.

Reuters added that the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said it is aware of the ballistic missile launches and has assessed they do not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory or to its allies.

North Korea fired missiles before and after Harris’ visit to South Korea, extending a record pace in weapons testing this year as it increases the threat of a credible nuclear power that can strike the United States and its allies.

Pyongyang also conducted the first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test since 2017.

Analysts see the increased pace of testing as an effort to build operational weapons, as well as to take advantage of a world distracted by the Ukraine conflict and other crises to “normalise” its tests.

“Despite North Korea’s internal weaknesses and international isolation, it is rapidly modernising weapons and taking advantage of a world divided by U.S.-China rivalry and Russia’s annexation of more Ukrainian territory,” Professor Leif-Eric Easley at Ewha University in Seoul said. Reuters added.