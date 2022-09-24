Five things to know to start your Saturday

Sanwo-Olu tasks Nigerians on electing capable leaders

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has charged Nigerians to elect candidates that could sustain the country, in the 2023 general elections.

Sanwo-Olu gave the charge at a Special Prayer Session/Jumat Service to commemorate the 62nd Independence Day Celebration, organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Lagos Secretariat Community Central Mosque Alausa, Ikeja on Friday.

According to NAN, the governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said the APC Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu if elected, has the ability to sustain the nation’s economy, hence the need to support him.

The governor urged Nigerians to vote wisely come 2023 general elections by choosing a good leader for a better Nigeria.

He also urged Nigerians to be astute in their voting in 2023, avoid elevating issues that are unnecessary and consider what the candidates had done in their various communities.

Sanwo-Olu urged Nigerians not to listen to bogus statistics but consider the candidates’ plans, especially in the areas of security, economic development, social and physical infrastructure provisions.

”We should look at who have access to the sources for businesses, so that they can employ, ability to sustain the economy of our country, so that we can have a bigger pie and then we can share across the states.

”Nigerians should look at who has ability to protect the integrity of our country by sustaining the military, training them well,” he said.

Buhari inaugurates NIFF in New York, aim at ending poverty, hunger

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday inaugurated the Nigeria Integrated National Financing Framework Report on Sustainable Development (NIFF), on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Femi Adesina, the president’s media aide said that President Buhari believes that achieving the SDGs would end poverty, hunger, climate change among other things.

“For Nigeria and indeed Africa as a whole, achieving the SDGs will mean ending poverty and hunger, safeguarding our ecosystem and the planet and ensuring our people live in peace and prosperity by the year 2030,” the president was quoted as saying.

Buhari went further by saying that it was pertinent to state that achieving inclusive, broad-based and sustainable development is a cardinal objective of his administration.

“It is for this purpose that the Federal Government of Nigeria established a number of ambitious programmes in an attempt to accelerate the achievement of the SDGs in Nigeria.

“The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs has continued to provide technical leadership in the operations of the SDGs at all levels of governance in Nigeria.”

He expressed delight that the process leading to the NIFF which started in 2020 finally crystalised into Friday’s memorable activity.

“Today’s event marks the end of a long process which began in 2020, when the Steering Committee and the Core Working Group on Nigeria’s Integrated National Financing Framework were inaugurated.

”The Integrated National Financing Framework has been developed to map out a much-needed sustainable financing plan for Nigeria to deliver on our commitment to the SDGs and our National Development aspirations,” he said.

According to Buhari, the various developmental plans and programmes for the country have all been aligned with the SDG and are poised to move the economy to greater heights despite the challenges that have confronted the country.

Appeal Court declines Oyetola’s request to move Tribunal to Abuja

The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja has rejected Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State request to relocate the sitting of the tribunal to Abuja.

According to Channels TV, the Chief Registrar Court of Appeal, Bangari Umar, in a letter titled: RE: PETITION NO, EPT/OS/GOV/01/2022, ADEGBOYEGA ISIAKA OYETOLA & ANOR V. INDEPENDENT NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION & 2 ORS, on Friday rejected the proposal of Oyetola, the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s candidate in the July 16 governorship election.

Oyetola on August 23, wrote to the President of the Court, Justice M.B Dongban Mensem, requesting that the Tribunal be shifted to Abuja.

The Court of Appeal noted that after due consultation on, and consideration of Oyetola’s request, the President of the Court was unable to accede to the proposal as the security agencies in the state have assured the Court of their cooperation and support in enhancing the security of the Tribunal and its sittings.

Markets tumble into red as interest rate hikes increase economic worries

Financial markets in Europe reacted negatively since Thursday following a wave of interest rate rises. A situation that has added worry to the worsen global economic situation.

Accordingly, the Bank of England (BoE) lifted rate on Thursday to 2.25 percent, the highest in almost 14 years.

The increase was lower than some predicted but came after the markets were already shaken by a 0.75 percent percentage point rate increase by the Fed late on Wednesday and an intervention by Japan’s central bank to support the plunge in the yen. This is according to AOL news network.

At the close of trading on Friday, the FTSE 100 ended 78.12 points lower, or 1.08 percent, at 7,159.62bp.

The German Dax declined 1.78 percent by the end of the session and the French Cac finished 1.79 percent lower.

In the US, the markets opened slightly lower on Friday but sentiment had clearly softened, even despite higher weekly jobless claim figures.

Meanwhile, sterling held fairly steady despite the jump in interest rates, recovering somewhat from intra-day lows. This is according to AOL news network.

The pound was down 0.07 percent against the dollar at 1.126 but was 0.10 percent higher against the euro at 1.146 at the close.

U.S. sending ‘dangerous signals’ on Taiwan, China tells Blinken

China has accused the United States of sending “very wrong, dangerous signals” on Taiwan after the U.S. secretary of state told his Chinese counterpart on Friday that the maintenance of peace and stability over Taiwan was vitally important.

Taiwan was the focus of the 90-minute, “direct and honest” talks between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, a U.S official told reporters.

“For our part, the secretary made crystal clear that, in accordance with our long-standing one-China policy, which again has not changed, the maintenance of peace and stability across the Strait is absolutely, vitally important,” the senior U.S. administration official said.

China’s foreign ministry, in a statement on the meeting, said the United States was sending “very wrong, dangerous signals” on Taiwan, and the more rampant Taiwan’s independence activity, the less likely there would be a peaceful settlement.

“The Taiwan issue is an internal Chinese matter, and the United States has no right to interfere in what method will be used to resolve it,” the ministry cited Wang as saying.

Tensions over Taiwan have soared after a visit there in August by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi – which was followed by large-scale Chinese military drills – as well as a pledge by U.S. President Joe Biden to defend the democratically governed island. This is according to Reuters.