Five things to know to start your Saturday

Malami marries Buhari’s daughter

Abubakar Malami (SAN), the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, on Friday got married to his heartthrob, Nana Hadiza, the daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nana Hadiza is now the third wife of Malami, it was gathered. She has been married before and has six children from her previous marriage.

The private Nikkai ceremony took place at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock.

Hadiza is a product of Buhari’s previous marriage, and the marriage was confirmed by the Senior Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu.

Japan mourns ex-PM Shinzo Abe following assassination

A large pool of mourners gathered at the scene of the assassination of Shinzo Abe, the former Japanese Prime Minister. Mourners could be seen holding hands, throwing flowers, and praying for the repose of his soul.

His assassination stunned the world, as political analysts in Japan and abroad pondered why Japan’s longest-serving and most beloved leader could be assassinated.

Since his death, the western city of Nara, where his assassination occurred, has been thrown into mourning.

Japan’s longest-serving modern leader was gunned down while making a campaign speech on Friday morning by a 41-year-old man, in an attack decried by the political establishment as an attack on democracy itself.

“I’m just shocked that this kind of thing happened in Nara,” said Natsumi Niwa, a 50-year-old housewife who spoke with NHK after offering flowers with her 10-year-old son near the scene of the killing at a downtown train station.

Niwa said that Abe, a conservative and architect of the “Abenomics” policies aimed at reflating the Japanese economy, inspired the name of her son, Masakuni, with his rallying cry of Japan as a “beautiful nation.” “Kuni” means nation in Japanese.

US announces more Himars precision rocket systems for Ukraine

In an effort to help Ukraine reclaim territories dominated by Russia, the United States said that it will be sending Ukraine more Himars rocket systems and new precision artillery shells.

The US made this announcement on Friday, as part of the country’s newly approved $400 million arms package that will include four Himars launchers with ammunition, a system that has helped, according to a senior defence official, “Ukraine forces attack targets like ammunition dumps with guided missiles from a greater distance, out of range of Russian artillery.”

President Buhari arrives Katsina to celebrate Sallah

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday arrived in Katsina State, his home state, to celebrate this year’s Eid-del-Kabir (Sallah).

On arrival at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Airport on a presidential jet, he was received by Aminu Masari, the Katsina State Governor; his deputy, Mannir Yakubu; Tasi’u Maigari Zango, Speaker of the Katsina House of Assembly; and other senior government officials.

After that, he jetted off to Daura, his hometown.

This year’s Sallah event is expected to take place today across the world, and it is customary as an act of obedience to the instruction of the Prophet Mohammed to sacrifice either a cow, ram, sheep, or goat.

APC governors meet with Wike

As political campaigns and manoeuvring intensify ahead of the general election in 2023, key players and stalwarts of the All Progressive Congress (APC) paid a visit to Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike.

The three APC governors that visited Wike at his private residence in Port Harcourt are Governors Kayode Fayemi-Ekiti State; Babajide Sanwo-Olu-Lagos State; and Rotimi Akeredolu-Ondo State.

They didn’t state clearly the reason for the visit, but many believe that it may be connected to Asiwaju’s camp trying to bring him to the APC after cracks occurred at the PDP following Atiku’s decision to pick Okowa ahead of him as his running mate for the presidential election come 2023.