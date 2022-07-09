The Library: A new way to unlock the nightlife scene

The Library, a trendy, upscale club in the heart of Victoria Island that opens its doors to Lagos’ elite, offers a new way to unlock the night.

The Library, a quintessential, state-of-the-art club, is a vintage library-themed club with a twist, prepared to offer premium luxurious nightlife and render the best clubbing experience.

True to its name, the space boasts of a scholastic design with high attention paid to details, like a fitting secret bookcase that opens you into revelry and opulence, which perfectly defines the sitting and party arena, books lining the walls of the finely polished bar, as well as plush velvet upholstery all of which is intricately curated to ensure a long-lasting impression.

From never seen before service rituals to excellent customer care, stunning hostesses, cutting-edge technology, and perfect drink selections, The Library is set to redefine nightlife in the Lagos metropolis with unmistakable energy driven by music and perfectly synchronized lights. The Library is a step out of the norm of nightlife in Lagos and its environs.

The masterpiece, soon known for its exclusivity, Soon known for its exclusivity, the masterpiece features a hearty collection of classic reads, which contributes to the snug library décor. It is set to take its clients on an adventure of a lifetime from their arrival at the venue till departure. The uniqueness of the space means that you do not have to restrict yourself to usual club trends.