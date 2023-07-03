Five things to know to start your Monday

The ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party has won 60 percent of the seats in a parliamentary election, the election commission said on Saturday.

This announcement comes as the main opposition party demanded a rerun of the vote that also saw President Julius Maada Bio win a second term.

Mohammed Kenewui Konneh, the commission’s chairman, reading out the results, said the SLPP won 81 seats while the opposition All People’s Congress won 54.

Compared to the previous election, the ruling party made significant gains in the diamond-rich district of Kono, winning seven of the 10 seats where they had none previously.

The gains in the diamond-rich district of Kono were followed by the gains the ruling party made in the opposition heartland of the north and west, especially in the capital Freetown.

