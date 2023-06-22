Jonathan leads election mission to Sierra Leone

Goodluck Jonathan, former president of Nigeria is leading an election mission of the West Africa Elders Forum (WAEF) to Sierra Leone.

The mission is in support of a peaceful democratic transition ahead of the country’s general election scheduled for this Saturday, June 24.

“Just arrived in Freetown, where I am leading the team from the West Africa Elders Forum (WAEF) Election Mission to Sierra Leone ahead of the country’s general elections scheduled for this weekend,” he tweeted Thursday.

“WEAF will work with other stakeholders here to help encourage and support a peaceful and credible poll.

“I thank the Government and the people of Sierra Leone and staff of the Nigeria High Commission in Freetown for their warm reception.”

Jonathan, is the head of the mission which includes a former Burkinabe prime minister and one-time president of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Kadre Ouedraogo, and staff from the WAEF secretariat as members.

WAEF an initiative of Goodluck Johnathan Foundation consists of former leaders and statesmen who provides mediation and interlocutory role in addressing electoral and democratic conflict in the West Africa region.