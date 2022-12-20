Five things to know to start your Monday

INEC seek help in ending vote buying, rising attacks on its facilities

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday expressed concern over the growing trend of attacks on its facilities, insisting that if it is not stopped, it may affect its ability to conduct a peaceful and credible 2023 election.

The commission also complained about the impact that vote buying could have on the poll, as its attempts to curb the menace had been less successful.

Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC chairman, speaking at a two-day workshop aimed at curbing political violence and giving Nigerians a credible 2023 election and organised by the National Defense College in collaboration with the African Global Empowerment and Development Network, pleaded with politicians to stop the attacks on its facilities. He insisted that the commission was willing and ready to give Nigerians a credible poll free of violence and any form of compromise.

He pleaded with security agencies, however, to help stop the heinous trend of burning down INEC offices.

FG intensifies effort to meet up its 10yr gas expansion plan

A new report from the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has revealed that the Federal Government will need about N4 trillion to meet its 10-year gas expansion plan.

The report titled “Nigeria’s Cretaceous Basins: The Potentials for Gas” stated that for the country to attain net zero by 2060, it would require N4 trillion in incremental investments from 2021–2060.

Further details from the report revealed that about N2.7 trillion would be needed for what it termed “carbon capture and storage” in refining, while N1.9 trillion will be required for gas expansion.

The government acknowledged that achieving this number may be daunting due to declining capital expenditure in the oil sector.

This gas expansion plan is part of the Federal Government’s energy transition plan to not only divert investment and revenue earnings to gas from crude oil but also meet the 2060 United Nations mandate towards reaching net zero.

UK economy: King Charles banknotes expected for circulation in 2024

The Bank of England said on Tuesday that the first banknotes with the image of the new Head of the British Monarchy—King Charles—are set to go into circulation by mid-2024.

The British apex bank made this known during the design unveiling ceremony on Monday.

“The portrait of the King will appear on existing designs of all four polymer banknotes (£5, £10, £20, and £50), with no other changes to the existing designs,” the central bank said.

“The King’s image will appear on the front of the banknotes, as well as in a cameo in the see-through security window.”

The first coins bearing the image of King Charles went into circulation earlier this month, as the Royal Mint had previously announced. The design for the new bank notes was “finalized in recent months” and approved by the King. The new bank notes would go into mass production in the first half of 2023.

Crude oil price picks up steam on China renewed demand

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) on Tuesday rose above $76 per barrel, following China’s recent demand optimism after it relaxed its “zero COVID” policy aimed at slowing the rate of infection of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

The second-biggest crude importer after the U.S. decided to take this step in an effort to deliver more pro-growth results focused on reviving consumption.

The price cap imposed by the Group of Seven and the European Union on Russian oil has so far failed to disrupt flows, with Russia considering additional measures in response to the ceiling.

The risk of a global recession remains high, with major central banks signaling the possibility of further interest rate hikes. This is an effort to bring down inflation.

2 COVID-19 deaths reported in Beijing as virus surges

On Monday, the Chinese health authorities announced two related COVID-19 deaths, amid an increasing wave of COVID-19 infection in China. This is the first reported death from the deadly disease after the country eased its strict “zero-COVID” approach to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

According to the Associated Press (AP), unofficial reports point to a widespread wave of new coronavirus cases, and relatives of victims and people who work in the funeral business said deaths tied to COVID-19 were increasing. Those people spoke on condition of not being identified for fear of retribution.

Before Monday’s two reported deaths, both in Beijing, China had not reported a death from COVID-19 since December 4.

With those fatalities, the number of deaths from the virus in China in the past three years is 5,237.

However, these numbers are much lower than in other major countries, which have reported much higher fatalities despite a drop in global numbers for fatalities and infections.