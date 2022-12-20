2023 election: INEC opens website to boost PVC collection

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has launched a website, https://voters.inecnigeria.org/, to make getting a Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) simple and hassle-free.

INEC had announced to registrants to pick up their PVCs from Monday, December 12, to Sunday, January 20, 2023. Following the announcement, Nigerians rushed to get their PVCs, but those who lost their printed slip ran into a problem.

“That piece of paper was too small and easy to lose. Wisdom Chapp-Jumbo, who goes by the Twitter handle @WChojumbo, said in a tweet that INEC officials are sending people away because they didn’t give that tiny slip.

“INEC just put up the website below for people who lost their slip or had their information erased,” @PeterObiUpdates wrote in a tweet. “Please go to http://voters.inecnigeria.org if your slip has faded or if you’ve lost it. Print out your slip and take it to INEC. Your Power is PVC.”

“Here’s what you need to know to get your PVC from your INEC LGA: Keep your polling unit numbers handy, Get a piece of paper and write your full names (last name first) and polling unit numbers on it or print out the slip, “Give your names to the person collecting and listen for your names,” SharonTM, who tweets as @Sharonimouks, said.

This is one of the technological solutions that the electoral umpire put out to ease and make it easier to collect PVC.