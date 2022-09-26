Five things to know to start your Monday

Buhari departs New York for Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari departed the United States on Sunday after participating in the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Videos captured by Channels TV and made available through Twitter showed that the President left for Abuja on Sunday evening via the JFK International Airport in New York. The President is expected in Abuja by mid-day on Monday.

Gunmen kidnap PDP Chairman in Plateau State

Hon. Jerry Fwankis, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, has been abducted by gunmen.

According to AIT, the abduction took place around 9 p.m. on Sunday at his residence in Tangur, Bokkos Local Government Area of the state.

Political campaigns are expected to kick off nationwide on Wednesday, September 28, and this will definitely be a big blow to the main opposition party in the state.

His abduction was confirmed by John Akans, the PDP State Publicity Secretary, who said that the abductors invaded the house of the party chairman while he was watching television and threatened to shoot anyone who raised an alarm before taking him away.

AIT reported that all efforts to speak to the spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command about the incident were unsuccessful.

Group plans one million-man march for Tinubu

A group, the City Boy Movement, one of the support groups of Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, in collaboration with the National Coalition Group, has said that they plan to embark on a one-million-man solidarity march to launch the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential campaign.

The group disclosed this through Shehu Yahaya, its media sub-committee secretary, on Sunday. Yahaya said that a one-million-man march scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 28 is titled: “One Million Man-March for Tinubu-Shettima Presidency: A Walk for Good Governance.”

According to the statement, “The solidarity march will kick off at the Unity Fountain in Maitama, Abuja, with many party leaders, young All Progressives Congress stakeholders and a host of celebrities gearing up to attend.”

“The one million-man March is organised to bring all the APC and Tinubu/Shettima support groups across the country together for familiarisation and preparation for the forthcoming general elections. We believe that with the collective support of all the groups, we will sail our competent candidate, Tinubu-Shettima, to the presidency come 2023. ”

Francis Shoga, the Chairman of the APC National Coalition Group, also disclosed in a statement that the proposed one-million-man march would harmonise all support groups for effective coordination ahead of the elections.

State Police must be informed by fundamental constitutional considerations—Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

Hakeem Baba Ahmed, the spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), says the creation of state police must be informed by fundamental constitutional considerations instead of being motivated by sentiments.

He stated his opinion and, to a large extent, that of the NEF about the widely talked about creation of state police on Channels TV, Sunday Politics programme, where he cautioned those clamouring for the creation of state police. He believes that the call for state police was a result of the failure of leadership at the federal level. He, however, noted that the support for the call from the north was because the north wanted to have a unified voice over the issue instead of a kneejerk reaction as most states have taken to.

“The first thing I think you notice is that the position of the Northern traditional rulers and the governors came in a little bit late. It is one of the last posts to be heard in this area. There has been a near universal consensus that the nation does require subnational police in the thirty-six states. The traditional rulers and the governors took a considerable amount of time to study the situation because it was important to avoid the number of errors,” he said.

Italy’s right wing, led by Meloni, wins election, exit polls say

According to Reuters, the right-wing alliance led by the Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party was on course for a clear majority in the next parliament, giving the country its most right-wing government since World War II.

Meloni, as leader of the largest coalition party, was also likely to become Italy’s first woman prime minister.

Meloni, 45, plays down her party’s post-fascist roots and portrays it as a mainstream conservative group. She has pledged to support Western policy on Ukraine and not take undue risks with the third largest economy in the euro zone.

However, the outcome is likely to ring alarm bells in European capitals and on financial markets, given the desire to preserve unity in confronting Russia and concerns over Italy’s daunting debt mountain.