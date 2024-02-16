Five things to know to start your Friday

President Bola Tinubu appointed his son-in-law, Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo, as the new Managing Director/CEO of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA).

Ojo, a former House of Representatives member, is married to Tinubu’s eldest daughter.

The announcement was made by Special Adviser Ajuri Ngelale, who also named Shehu Usman Osidi as the Managing Director/CEO of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

The Federal Government rejects food importation to tackle high food costs and economic hardship.

President Tinubu and VP Shettima, with state governors, set up a committee to stop grain hoarding.

Supported by farmers and private sector, they opt against imports, backing actions against hoarders. Nigeria Customs pledges to curb food smuggling.

Recent stats show December 2023 food inflation at 33.93%, up from 23.75% in 2022, prompting urgent measures to address the crisis.

US investigators are probing the fatal chopper crash that killed Access Holdings CEO Herbert Wigwe in California.

While the investigation continues, Nigerians, including Magnus Abe, visit the deceased family in Lagos.

The US NTSB examines wreckage and materials in the lab. Abe praises Wigwe for staying connected to his roots despite achievements.

Visitors offer condolences to the family as investigations into the tragic incident progress.

Ogun State plans to introduce electric vehicles and motorcycles to counter the effects of petrol subsidy removal.

Governor Dapo Abiodun announced this during the 18th National Council of Transportation conference in Abeokuta.

The initiative aligns with the theme “Enhancing Innovations And Technologies For Sustainable Transportation”.

The state had earlier introduced CNG-compliant vehicles.

Abiodun aims to promote a green environment, combat global warming, and alleviate transportation challenges through alternative energy sources like electric trucks and bikes.

Britain’s Labour Party secured victory in the Kingswood by-election, denting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government ahead of the upcoming national vote.

Labour’s Damien Egan won with 11,176 votes, highlighting disillusionment with the 14-year Conservative rule.

Egan pledged a Labour government focused on people, contrasting it with Conservative chaos and division.

Labour anticipates another win in Wellingborough, setting the stage for a contentious national election this year.