Five things to know to start your Friday

Invest in 3C framework to expand membership, organisations- NESG boss

Tayo Aduloju, the Chief Operations Officer (COO) of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), said on Thursday that professional bodies investing in coordination, cooperation, and collaboration frameworks will increase their membership.

Aduloju made the remarks on Thursday at the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) Membership Summit in Lagos, which had the theme “Unlocking the Power of Membership Economy.”

According to him, investing in these 3C frameworks is critical to building members for life in the face of the changing nature of the membership landscape.

“The coordination arm of the 3Cs would help provide oversight, set strategic direction and decision-making, and help with corporate performance and control.

“The cooperation arm addresses the co-production of products and services with members and communities, co-creation of projects and initiatives that are member-led and employee enabled.

“While collaboration enables shared ownership of goals, builds listening and active feedback loops, and empowers communities and networks to learn faster together,” he said.

Alamieyeseigha’s $954,000 loot to be spent on Bayelsa hospital — FG

An agreement signed by Mary Leonard, the US Ambassador to Nigeria, and Beatrice Jedy-Agba, the Solicitor General of the Federation, representing the Federal Government of Nigeria, revealed that former Bayelsa State Governor Diepreye Alamieyeseigha’s $954, 000 in looted funds will be repatriated back to the country and spent on hospitals in Bayelsa State.

The agreement that was signed on Thursday in Abuja stated that the funds would be used for the construction of a healthcare centre for the residents of Bayelsa State.

She said, “This asset return arose from the forfeiture and recovery of approximately $1 million linked to the corrupt practises of former Bayelsa State governor, D.S.P., Alamieyeseigha.

“The United States Government, in collaboration with the Federal Republic of Nigeria, initiated and completed forfeiture proceedings against certain real property and investment funds located in Maryland and Massachusetts against the former governor, which resulted in a net forfeiture to the Government of the United States of America totaling the sum of $954,807.40.

Sasakawa to spend $19.3m on 450,000 farmers in Kano State

Abdulrashid Kofar-Mata, the project coordinator of the Sasakawa Africa Association, said on Thursday while addressing rural farmers in Kiru, Garun-Malam, Bunkure, and Rano local government areas, that the implementation of its Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project would provide agricultural interventions worth 19.23 million US dollars in the state.

The project was implemented in partnership with the Kano Agricultural and Rural Development Authority and funded with the support of the state government, ISDB, and LLF.

“The interventions target 450, 000 smallholder cereal and vegetable farmers across the 44 local government areas of the state, for a period of five years

“We have so far supported and equipped 270,719 smallholder farmers with basic agricultural knowledge and modern farming inputs.

“The focus of the interventions is on equipping smallholder farmers, extension agents, agro-processors, and post-harvest handling service providers,” he said.

U.S. official says Russia’s crude output cut signals unsold oil

Russia’s decision to cut crude oil production by 500,000 barrels per day reflects its inability to sell all of its oil, Ben Harris, a U.S. Treasury Department Assistant Secretary, said on Thursday.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak last week said it would voluntarily cut production beginning next month following the start of Western price caps on Russian oil and oil products on Feb. 5. The move to cut around 5 percent of output temporarily pushed up global prices.

“They cut back on production because they just couldn’t sell it (the oil), not because they wanted to weaponize oil and refined products,” Harris said in remarks at the Argus Americas Crude Summit. (Reuters)

Australia’s central bank says further rate rises needed

On Friday, Australia’s top central banker reiterated that further increases in interest rates would be needed in the months ahead to ensure sky-high inflation returns to the 2 percent–3 percent target range.

Governor Philip Lowe of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) told lawmakers that much further interest rate increases would be dependent on global economic developments, how household spending evolved, and the outlook for inflation and the labour market.

“Based on the currently available information, the Board expects that further increases will be needed over the months ahead to ensure that inflation returns to target and that this period of high inflation is only temporary,” Lowe said.