Five things to know to start your Friday

G-5 governors flag off PDP campaign in Abia

The G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) kicked off their campaign for the 2023 election in Abia State on Thursday, reminding Nigerians about their commitment to good governance.

The governors in attendance were Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Samuel Ortom of Benue, and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

NAN reported that Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia urged the people of the state to vote PDP to ensure continuity in infrastructural development and good governance.

He expressed confidence that party candidates would emerge victorious in the elections because they were men of character and because of the achievements of the state government under his watch.

The governor said, “We are sure and confident that all our candidates in the PDP will win their elections clearly and squarely.

“In the past seven years, we have laid a solid foundation for the takeoff of a great Abia.

“For the first time, we are going to bequeath a 30-year plan, a master plan for Aba, Umuahia, and Ohafia, as well as an industrial plan, to the incoming administration.

“We are bequeathing roads that will last for at least 30 years and have a list of things that we have done in all facets of human endeavour that the incoming administration will build on.”

Read also: Atiku, Okowa seek peace amongst Imo PDP stakeholders

Over 56,000 ITF-NECA trained technicians secure high paying jobs, get grants

Over 56,000 technicians trained by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) and the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) through a joint Technical Skills Development Project (TSDP) have secured high-paying jobs and acquired grants to start up their businesses.

Joseph Ari, the Director-General of ITF, said this on Thursday at a Technical Skills Development Project (TSDP) Stakeholders’ Dialogue Forum and Outstanding Trainees Award held in Abuja.

The forum, with the theme “Apprenticeship and Traineeship: A Tool for Skills and Knowledge Transfer for National Development,” had stakeholders in attendance.

Ari said the project was part of efforts by the agencies to equip Nigerians with cutting-edge, in-demand skills.

Ari said while some of the trainees secured high-paying jobs, others leveraged the knowledge gained from the training to set up their own businesses.

He said graduates who distinguished themselves in the course of the training were empowered with business start-up grants.

Apple tables $5.8bn buyout proposal to Man United

Apple Inc., the US technology giant, has tabled a $5.8 billion buyout proposal to take over Manchester United.

The proposal from the smart phone giant came after United issued a statement earlier in the week about its plan to reposition itself for future success. One of the ways the company hopes to improve is by listening to offers for the sale of the club.

Since that statement was released, news has gone around about an interest coming from David Beckham, a former United player. However, that of Apple seems more credible, with the Daily Star, UK, stating that the company had tabled a $5.8 billion offer.

Some soccer pundits argue that Apple may have been motivated by the commercial successes of the club. Over the last five years, Manchester United has earned more than $600 million in revenue.

U.N. rights council votes to probe Iran’s ongoing crackdown

The United Nations Rights Council voted on Thursday to address the ongoing crackdown and other human rights abuses by the Iranian government by appointing an independent investigation committee to look into these deadly repressions of protests.

Passing the motion was followed by cheers from activists who were pleased by this action.

According to Reuters, Volker Turk, the U.N. rights commissioner, had earlier demanded that Iran end its “disproportionate” use of force in quashing protests that have erupted after the death in custody of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16.

The recent protests in the Arab country have been about dressing, particularly by women’s rights activist Amini, who was detained for violating the Islamic dress code.

The protest has also been about the call for the removal of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The unrest has posed one of the boldest challenges to Iran’s clerical ruling elite since it came to power in the 1979 Islamic revolution, though authorities have crushed previous rounds of major protests.

UK universities staff, Scottish teachers, postal workers begin strike

Over 70,000 staff at British universities, including postal workers, teachers in public schools all across Britain, went on strike Thursday to demand better pay amid rising costs of living.

Reuters reported that teachers across Scotland and Royal Mail postal workers walked out amid a growing number of disputes as workers and businesses grapple with a cost of living crisis.

Jo Grady, who is the general secretary of the University and College Union (UCU), said the planned three-day walkouts were the “biggest strike action in the history of higher education” due to a dispute over pensions, working conditions, and pay.

Teachers across Scotland also joined in on the strike, which is the first in almost forty years after talks on a pay deal with the Scottish government and COSLA (the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities) broke down.

After months of negotiations failed to produce a satisfactory pay agreement, the Educational Institute of Scotland trade union called its members in “all of Scotland’s schools” to strike, with classes closed to students.