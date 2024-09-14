Five things to know as Dangote Refinery starts petrol refining on sunday

The highly anticipated moment has arrived as the Dangote Refinery, Africa’s largest, is set to commence the distribution of petrol across Nigeria starting this Sunday.

This landmark event marks a significant step towards the country’s self-sufficiency in fuel production and could potentially alleviate the persistent fuel scarcity challenges that have plagued the nation for years.

Read also: Exclusive: Marketers to start lifting petrol from Dangote refinery on Sunday

1. Milestone Achievement: The upcoming loading of PMS from Dangote Refinery marks a significant step towards enhancing Nigeria’s local refining capacity and reducing dependence on imported petroleum products.

2. Naira-Denominated Transactions: The initiative involves the sale of crude oil to local refineries and the purchase of petroleum products in Naira, a move aimed at reducing pressure on the Naira and eliminating unnecessary transaction costs.

3. NNPCL’s Role: The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) plays a crucial role in the process, coordinating the supply of crude oil to the refinery and facilitating the distribution of refined products.

4. Job Creation and Economic Benefits: The Dangote Refinery has already created thousands of jobs during its construction phase and is expected to generate additional employment opportunities as it becomes fully operational. This could contribute to economic growth and development in the region.

5. Self-Sufficiency and Energy Security: The refinery’s successful operation is a major step towards Nigeria’s goal of achieving self-sufficiency in fuel production. This could enhance the country’s energy security and reduce its vulnerability to fluctuations in global oil markets.