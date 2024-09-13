Marketers to start lifting petrol from Dangote refinery on Sunday

…25m litres to be delivered daily via NNPC trading Ltd

Dangote Refinery is set to commence the distribution of its refined petrol to marketers across Nigeria starting this Sunday, BusinessDay’s findings have revealed.

Sources said the pump price of petrol will remain unchanged, despite the introduction of its product into the market. The initial daily allocation is expected to be 25 million litres, delivered through the NNPC Trading Limited.

To ensure a smooth transition, marketers have been instructed to start sending their trucks to the refinery today to facilitate the lifting process. The move is expected to significantly boost the country’s fuel supply and alleviate the challenges faced by consumers.

Dangote Refinery, located in Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos, is a major milestone in Nigeria’s industrialization efforts. Its operationalisation is expected to reduce the country’s dependence on imported petroleum products and contribute to economic growth.