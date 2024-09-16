Five killed in latest Plateau attack

An attack has occurred in Mbar community, Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, resulting in the loss of five lives. The victims, all young men, were attacked on their way from Mbar town to Koh village by suspected terrorists on motorcycles.

The Bokkos Cultural Development Council (BCDC) Vanguard in a statement signed by Farmasum Fuddang, the chairman of the vanguard and nine others, made available to Journalists Monday in Jos, condemned the attack in the strongest terms, stating that it is the latest in a series of armed attacks in the area.

The group called for the involvement of local communities in handling the threats and working in synergy with security forces to find lasting solutions.

“This is not to undermine or underrate the efforts of the military. However, we understand the logistical and manpower shortages faced by the military, requiring the active participation of local community members who by the way know the terrain and can better assist with intelligence to identify and expose criminal elements in communities.

Read also: 30 killed, 1,000 farms destroyed in terror attacks in Plateau since May – BCDC Vanguard

“This we believe can enable us to find lasting solutions to these attacks, which are often carried out by mercenaries with extremist ideologies who are always heard chanting “Allahu Akhbar” while slaughtering residents”; part of the statement read.

The BCDC Vanguard while sympathising with the families of the victims, called on communities to be vigilant and defend themselves.

The group also advised communities to eschew late movements as advised by security authorities to minimize risk.

When contacted through WhatsApp, Aliyu Danja, a major and spokesperson of 3 Division Nigerian Army, simply replied that” I will inquire”.

The latest attack has raised concerns about the security situation in Plateau State and the need for urgent action to protect the lives and properties of citizens.

The incident has also highlighted the need for the government to take decisive action to address the security challenges facing the state.