Five female students kidnapped in Katsina’s Dutsinma University

The Police in Katsina State have confirmed the kidnapping of five female students of the Federal University Dutsinma, (FUDMA) in Katsina by gunmen.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abubakar Aliyu said that the terrorists invaded the “resident of the students” behind Mariamoh Ajiri Memorial School, Dutsinma.

Read also: Bandits kill 2, kidnap 3 in Kaduna

Aliyu said that the incident occurred at about 2 a.m., on Wednesday.

He said that the police have arrested one person suspected to be supplying information to the terrorists who abducted the students.

Read also: Boko Haram kidnaps over 40 Women in Borno, demands ransom

The spokesman said that efforts are on to rescue the victims unhurt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both male and female students are living off-campus due to insecurity.