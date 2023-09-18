Bandits kill 2, kidnap 3 in Kaduna

The police command in Kaduna State has confirmed two persons killed and three others kidnapped by suspected bandits on September 15 in a community in the state.

Mansir Hassan, the command’s acting public relations officer, confirmed the development on Sunday in Kaduna.

Hassan said that the incident took place in Dogon Noma-Unguwan Gamu community in the Kajuru local government area of the state.

He said that the bandits invaded the community at about 6:30 a.m., killing and abducting the victims.

The spokesman assured that the bandits would eventually be arrested to face the wrath of the law.