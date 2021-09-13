Five Africans get AIG scholarships

The Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG), a subsidiary of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has announced the recipients of its fully-funded annual scholarships to the University of Oxford.

The five scholarship recipients include Wuraola Babalola (Nigeria), Buari Abiodun (Nigeria), Salifu Abdul-Razaq (Ghana), Ojemani Ujunwa (Nigeria) and Godwin Mark (Nigeria).

These 2021 scholars represent the fifth cohort of AIG Scholars and will benefit from world-class training on public policy at the prestigious Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford.

While addressing the awardees, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, founder/chairman of the Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG) noted that it is their fifth year of awarding at least five scholarships annually to high-calibre individuals who can influence best practice standards of governance in Africa, ensuring sustainable economic growth and social justice.

“We believe that the right leadership is a key driver of change and at the Africa Initiative for Governance, we are focused on building a critical mass of public sector leaders who are passionate about transforming the public sector for the benefit of the nation’s citizens. We are intentional in awarding our scholarships to those we believe have the capacity and the grit to be game-changers,” Aig-Imoukhuede further said.

Reaffirming AIG’s mission for inspiring public sector transformation, Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, director of the Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG), explained that through their scholarships, they are providing the next generation of public service leaders with a world-class public policy education that will equip them with the skills and knowledge they need to make positive change in their countries and across the continent.

“The University of Oxford is one of the world’s top universities and the faculty of the Blavatnik School of Government consists of public policy academics and experts who advise governments all over the world. Our AIG scholars learn from these teachers and bring their learning to bear in the execution of their duties in the public sector. We believe that these scholars are future leaders who will contribute immensely to nation-building and transformation,” She said.

Since 2017, 27 scholarships worth over £50,000 each have been awarded to future public sector leaders who have demonstrated a passion for the public sector.

AIG scholars spend the year at one of the world’s top universities, gaining knowledge and skills from the outstanding academic faculty and expert practitioners and interacting with other future public sector leaders from around the world.

After completing their degrees, scholars return to their countries and use their knowledge to bolster policymaking, support reforms, and contribute to their nation’s development

Ujunwa Esther Ojemeni, a Nigerian recipient of the 2021/22 AIG Scholarships and a first-class banking and finance graduate, expressed her gratitude to AIG. “I am appreciative of the confidence placed in me to embark on the journey to build Africa through policy and public sector support. I urge AIG to continue the support for the next generation of African leaders,” she said.