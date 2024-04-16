FITC to host confab on organisational sustainability

Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC) is set to host its fourth edition of the Employee Engagement and Organisational Sustainability Conference on Wednesday, April 17, and Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Read also: Drupa 2024 to Explore Sustainability: The Imperative for the Printing Industry

According to a statement, the event themed “Redefining human resource through artificial intelligence I & digital transformation for organisational sustainability’, stands as a beacon of innovation, bringing together thought leaders, industry experts, policymakers, and professionals from across Africa and beyond.

“Set against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving world of work, the event serves as a dynamic platform for exploring the challenges and opportunities presented by AI and digital transformation,”

It said in today’s fast-paced landscape, technology such as AI and Automation is reshaping the dynamics of human resource management.

“The E3 conference is dedicated to unravelling the potential of these advancements, focusing on topics ranging from talent mobility to the latest trends in managing talent. It’s a journey towards understanding and embracing these transformative shifts, ensuring that businesses are primed for the future of HR.”

Keynote speakers such as Evi Ifekwe, executive director at TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited, and Wale-Smatt Oyerinde, director-general, NECA, and other industry stalwarts, will spearhead discussions on critical issues shaping the future of work.

Read also: Mixta Africa underscores benefits of sustainability in projects management

The hybrid event will feature four plenary sessions and two master classes, providing attendees with ample opportunities for networking, knowledge exchange, and interactive engagement. Participants will delve into topics such as the impact of AI on the future of work, data-driven performance management, and strategic implementation of AI in HR, according to a statement from FITC.