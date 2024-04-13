Drupa 2024 to Explore Sustainability: The Imperative for the Printing Industry

The global momentum toward sustainability has accelerated in recent years, with industries worldwide shifting toward greener practices.

The printing industry once deemed a significant contributor to environmental degradation, now finds itself as a key player in this movement. As concerns over climate change and environmental responsibility become increasingly central to global operations, the printing sector faces a critical imperative: either embrace sustainability or risk falling behind.

This urgency is underscored by the printing industry’s substantial contribution to global carbon emissions. For instance, reports have shown that the production, delivery, and disposal of a newspaper generate approximately 0.49 lbs of CO2, amounting to an annual emission of 147 lbs of CO2 per year – roughly equivalent to driving 186 miles.

Amidst this global conversation, it is also crucial to recognize the pivotal role that the printing industry plays in the global economy. As a key economic player, the printing sector possesses the power to drive sustainability initiatives on a global scale, not only shaping its practices but also influencing those of its suppliers, partners, and clients.

How can the printing industry harness its economic influence to drive the global sustainability movement, setting an example for other sectors to follow?

Embracing Eco-Friendly Materials and Processes

One potent strategy for championing sustainability within the printing industry is the adoption of eco-friendly materials and processes throughout its supply chain. Utilizing recycled paper, biodegradable inks, and energy-efficient printing technologies can significantly reduce environmental impact without sacrificing product quality. Studies have shown that using recycled paper not only decreases carbon emissions but also conserves natural wood resources, lowers operational costs, and reduces water consumption.

Investing in Renewable Energy and Carbon Offsetting

Another avenue for advancing sustainability in the printing industry is through investment in renewable energy sources and carbon offsetting initiatives. For instance, transitioning printing facilities to solar or wind power can substantially reduce carbon emissions and environmental impact. Additionally, supporting carbon offset projects helps mitigate unavoidable emissions, further enhancing overall sustainability efforts.

Promoting Responsible Consumption and Waste Reduction

Promoting responsible consumption and waste reduction among players within the print sector value chain such as clients and consumers is also vital for driving sustainability within the printing industry. For instance, studies have revealed that implementing double-sided printing can cut paper usage by approximately 1 ton of greenhouse gases for every 100 reams, significantly reducing paper waste and environmental impact.

Also, encouraging digital alternatives to printed materials, as well as advocating for double-sided printing, and implementing efficient waste management practices all contribute to reducing resource consumption and waste generation. As such, educating clients about the environmental benefits of sustainable printing practices can foster a culture of responsible consumption.

As the printing industry charts its course toward sustainability, events like Drupa 2024 emerge as pivotal catalysts for progress. Drupa serves as a hub for innovation and collaboration, showcasing the latest advancements in sustainable printing practices. From May 28th to June 7th, 2024, 1,427 exhibitors from 50 countries will gather at Drupa in Düsseldorf to present innovative technologies, solutions and topics that affect the industry now and in future.

Amidst the latest strides in the printing and packaging industry, the conference’s agenda will pivot towards digitalization and sustainability. It will offer indispensable insights into essential practices, such as carbon footprint reduction calculations, vital for industry progress.

Additionally, disruptive innovation processes and emerging business models will be explored, shaping the industry’s trajectory. Attendees can expect a plethora of opportunities for in-depth knowledge exchange, engaging discussions, and valuable networking with esteemed sector leaders.

In all, industry events like the Drupa 2024 offer invaluable insights that empower the printing industry to lead the charge in sustainability efforts worldwide. By prioritizing sustainable practices and leveraging its economic influence, the industry can set new standards and drive positive change on a global scale. Drupa serves as the catalyst for this transformation, providing printers worldwide with the tools and knowledge needed to embrace sustainability and spearhead a brighter, more environmentally conscious future.

By Akuoma Arowosola