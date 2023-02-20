FITC, CFA host economic development outlook series

FITC, a technology-driven knowledge institution, in collaboration with CFA Society Nigeria, has organised the second edition of the National Economic Development Outlook Series (NEDS) 2023.

This is to equip individuals and organisations with a firm understanding of the macroeconomic environment in Nigeria and how to win under the circumstances, according to a statement.

Chizor Malize, the host and managing director/CEO of FITC, said in the series is one of the institute’s visionary programmes that brings together significant personalities to deliberate on the issues that are critical to the nation and its economy and to provide business insights for organisations to steer and navigate the unique and precarious economy.

She added that the NEDS 2023 highlighted FITC’s mandate to advance knowledge in banking, finance and related competencies, through seminars, workshops, conferences, public legislation, roundtables and industry relevant publications.

According to her, the NEDS signifies a persistent poise to contribute meaningfully in terms of building requisite knowledge and capacity, and proffering economically viable solutions to a range of macroeconomic problems that are threatening the sustainability and prosperity of Nigeria.

The virtual event held recently, with a cross section of speakers, panellists, local and international economists, and participants across the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, securities markets, and industry regulators, who came together to share and learn contemporary insights on the programme theme ‘What Next for Nigeria’s Economic Growth? Overcoming inflation, rising interest rates, debt and uncertainty’.

The statement said the 2023 edition featured notable local and international experts in the financial services sector.

Ibukun Oyedeji, president of CFA Society, Nigeria, reiterated the focus of the event, which deliberated on economic issues, overcoming inflation, Nigeria’s rising debt profile, the outlook on fixed income, equities, monetary policy rate, the Finance Act 2023, its implementation and the comparison of it to the prior Finance Acts in Nigeria.

Ayo Teriba, CEO of Economic Associates, delivered the keynote address, which he anchored on the Federal Government’s 2023 budget.

He said: “The current reality is that the world is in the eye of the storm, the ripples of the geopolitical tensions have presented the global landscape with the perfect storm in which both the income statement and the balance sheet are in turmoil.”

Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of The CFG Advisory, said that Nigeria spent millions of naira on subsidies in 2022, buttressing that if these monies were pumped into the economy, there would be a positive impact, especially on the nation’s deficit.