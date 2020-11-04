FITC, CBN to host 2020 Edition of Continuous Education Programme for Directors

In order to continuously enhance and strengthen Boards’ oversight role in implementing changes in their boardroom reporting, supervising & risk management to meet emerging challenges in an increasingly complex global environment, FITC, the world-class, innovative, responsive and knowledge-driven organisation, in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria is set to deliver the 2020 virtual edition of its Continuous Education Programme for Directors themed “The Future of Board and Governance- Reporting, Supervising and Risk Management ” on Thursday, 12th and Friday, 13th November 2020.

Directors are living amid intense competition in a business environment disrupted by shifts in technology, macroeconomics and geopolitics, and the sustainability of conventional corporate governance models have also recently come into question. As a result of these evolutions and rise of new technologies, the current corporate governance best practices and legislation have the potential to be threatened and become irrelevant. In addition, the corporate governance models of today’s organizations seem to have become outdated and unfit for organizations of the future, hence, the need for constant and continuous evaluation of corporate governance models for sustainability and future-readiness.

The FITC Board Leadership programme, the 36th in its series, and 15th in collaboration with CBN, is designed for directors, non-executive directors, board members of financial and non-financial institutions, as well as public and private sector organisations across diverse industries, and other industries in Sub-Sahara Africa. The programme is aimed at further improving boards’ oversight role in implementing real change in their boardrooms reporting, supervising and risk management to meet emerging challenges in the fast-paced and increasingly complex global environment in which they operate.

Boards are faced with the pressure of increased supervisory scrutiny and new requirements that focus on enhanced risk management and governance skills, board composition and diversity, as well as clearly defined board responsibilities in this interconnected digital economy. Boards today, need to answer the pressing question of what the board of the future will look like, even as headwinds of change continue to rewrite the rules for success. The FITC Board Leadership programme is designed to equip Directors with the knowledge they need to answer this critical question.

The two-day power-packed virtual event will be outfitted with world-class executives, risk management and compliance experts, who will be sharing their knowledge and insights to help improve Boards’ oversight functions for better organizational performance and future growth. The faculty line up for this programme include Hassan Bello, Director, Banking Supervision Directorate, Central Bank of Nigeria, Tomi Adepoju, Partner & Head of the Governance, Internal Audit, Risk and Compliance Services, KPMG Nigeria; Dr. Oladimeji Alo, Managing Director/CEO, Excel Professional Services; Benson Uwheru, Partner, Banking & Capital Markets Sector (BCM) Leader, Ernst & Young, West Africa; Austin Okere, Founder and Entrepreneur in Residence Ausso Leadership Academy; and Chiwuike Uba, PFM and Governance Reform Expert, Founder & Chairman of the Board, Amaka Chiwuike-Uba Foundation (ACUF).

In the same vein, FITC in collaboration with the West African Bankers Association (WABA) will be holding the 2020 Virtual Edition of the WABA-FITCAnti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism programme titled”StrengtheningAML-CFT Compliance in a Disruptive Era”on Tuesday, 10th and Wednesday, 11th November 2020. Speakers include Mr Kimelabalou Aba, Director General, Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA); Dr Obot Udofia, former Deputy Director and Head, (AML/CFT) Division of Financial Policy and Regulation Department; Adeyemi Ogunmoyela, Group Chief Compliance Officer, First Bank of Nigeria; Nasiru Musa Mohammed, AML/CFT Compliance Expert, Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU); Dr Buno Nduka, Director of Programmes and Projects, Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA); and Abdurahman Babashani, Partner and Head of Training, Counter Fraud Centre, (CFC). Visit http://bit.ly/2020WABAFITC_AMLCFTCompliance for more information on the programme.

