FirstBank says branch, head office, not sealed

FirstBank of Nigeria has refuted some online news reports about the closure of its branch, saying its branch, and head office are not sealed.

The bank said this in a statement, which reads, “Our attention has been drawn to the news reports online with the conflicting claims that the FirstBank branch or/head office has been sealed.”

The bank said that the referenced story was a misrepresentation of the facts and misleading.

Read also: FirstBank rebounds, repositioned to reclaim its first position

“Neither our branch nor head office was sealed,” the bank said, adding that on August 4, 2022, there was an unlawful enforcement at the Bank’s Coomassie House Branch of a garnishee order issued by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja which order the Bank is still challenging in court.

While the bank has taken appropriate legal steps to deal with the situation, it said, “we wish to reassure our customers of unhindered banking services and unique customer experience in all our branches and through our numerous alternative channels.”