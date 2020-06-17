FirstBank employee tests positive for COVID-19

We have just confirmed that one of our staff working in FirstBank, Marina branch has tested positive to COVID-19 on 15 June, 2020.

In line with our COVID-19 emergency response plan, we have immediately activated our established incident management protocols. These include asking all staff of the branch to go on self-isolation and get tested.

In addition, we immediately swung to action and have thoroughly disinfected the branch and the entire vicinity overnight.

We have brought in a fresh team of our staff who have been given brand new Personal Protection kits and equipment to work with therefore, ensuring that there is no risk to any staff working out of the branch or any customer who chooses to bank with us at the same branch.

We are further requesting through this communication that anyone who visited the branch between 10 June and 15 June, 2020 to follow government established protocols. We encourage them to self-solate, contact Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to get tested.

Staff of the branch, whose tests are ongoing at the moment, will not be returning to work until they are medically certified.

The impact of COVID-19 has become the new normal and as we learn to live and deal with it, swift, the effective and decisive response in dealing with the challenges as they arise to ensure minimal disruption to service is critical as our new reality.

The well-being of our staff, customers and communities remains paramount to us at FirstBank and we are adopting all necessary safety measures for all stakeholders’ at this unprecedented time.

Signed

Management