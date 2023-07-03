First FCT minister Ajose-Adeogun dies at 96

The family of Chief Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun has announced the passing away to the eternal glory of their patriarch, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Chief Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun, FCIS, CON, JP.

Ajose-Adeogun, 96, died on Saturday, July 1, 2023, the family said.

The accomplished oil and gas professional had an unforgettable impact in the real estate sector in Nigeria, being unarguably the brains and hands behind the original Master plan of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, where he was the first minister.

Ajose-Adeogun had a distinguished career at Shell Petroleum Development Company and went on to become the Federal Commissioner for Cooperatives and Supply (August 1975) and, thereafter, the Commissioner for Special Duties at the Federal Capital Development Authority upon retirement.