First Baptist Church, Isia, Okeho to celebrate 120th anniversary

First Baptist Church, Isia, Okeho, has set in motion plans to celebrate its 120th anniversary with week-long activities that will commence on Monday August 20, 2023, that will culminate in the grand finale scheduled for Saturday August 26, 2023.

In a statement made available and co-signed by the under-shepherd of the Church, Timothy G. Olawuwo, Jacob A. Makinde, chairman planning committee and Jacob T. Ogunjimi, secretary, planning committee; the week-long programme will commence with a Opal anniversary celebration on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

That will be closely followed by ordination of new sets of deacons on Monday, August 21; anniversary prayer on Tuesday, August 22; Rally/Moving round the city on Wednesday, August 23; anniversary lecture to be delivered by Richard Adetola, a Reverend on Thursday, August 24, and health talk to be delivered by T.O Oyewusi on Friday, August 25, 2023.

The anniversary praise night will be held on Saturday, August 26, closely followed by anniversary celebration by Israel Adelani Akani, President Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC) and the anniversary thanksgiving service on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Read also: Church announces burial plan for Pastor Odukoya

According to the statement, the church was established in 1903, through Baptist missionaries, Rev L.M Duval and his wife who settled and approved Saki as the second mission station after Oyo in Oyo Division.

Accordingly, Duval visited Okeho town on August 23, 1902, and discovered that no Christian witnessing had reached the area. In the year 1903, Duval sent one of his workers who was already a Christian, John Idowu Aro, to start the spread of the gospel in Okeho as the first Pastor.

In 1907 during the period of James Odetayo as pastor, there were three converts in Okeho, and these three people, namely; Albert Idowu and wife, and John Ayinde Idowu who later became the church pastor in 1964. They were the foundation members and the first converts in Okeho and district.

Expected at the 120 years anniversary of the church are people from all walks of life, which include, notable religious leaders, political office holders, business tycoons, academia, traditional rulers, eminent sons and daughters of Okeholand amongst others.