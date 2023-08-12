Church announces burial plan for Pastor Odukoya

Funeral arrangements for Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, the deceased founder of Fountain of Life Church, have been made public.

The pastor died on August 7 at age 67 at the United States of America.

The funeral plans were revealed in an e-flier posted on the church’s Facebook page on Friday and would take place on September 8 and 9 of 2023.

According to the e-flyer, a musical service in Odukoya’s honour would take place on Friday, September 8, and the funeral would be held on Saturday, September 9.

Both activities will be held at the church’s administrative centre in the Lagos State neighbourhood of Ilupeju.

The church has declared that there would only be one service on Sunday morning at 9:00am and that there will be neither an in-person nor an online children’s church.

According to the church, Odukoya Funeral arrangements for Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, the deceased founder of Fountain of Life Church, have been made public.

The funeral plans were revealed in an e-flier posted on the church’s Facebook page on Friday and would take place on September 8 and 9 of 2023.

According to the e-flyer, a musical service in Odukoya’s honour would take place on Friday, September 8, and the funeral would be held on Saturday, September 9.

Both activities will be held at the church’s administrative centre in the Lagos State neighbourhood of Lupeju.

Funeral arrangements for Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, the deceased founder of Fountain of Life Church, have been made public.

The funeral plans were revealed in an e-flier posted on the church’s Facebook page on Friday and would take place on September 8 and 9 of 2023.

According to the e-flyer, a musical service in Odukoya’s honour would take place on Friday, September 8, and the funeral would be held on Saturday, September 9.

Both activities will be held at the church’s administrative centre in the Lagos State neighbourhood of Ilupeju.

The church has declared that there would only be one service on Sunday morning at 9:00am and that there will be neither an in-person nor an online children’s church.