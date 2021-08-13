First Bank sponsors 5th Obasanjo Golf Tournament

First Bank of Nigeria has announced its sponsorship of the 5th edition of former President Olusegun Obasanjo Golf Tournament, organised by the Abeokuta Golf Club.

A statement signed by Folake Ani-Mumuney, group head, marketing, and corporate communications, First Bank said the competition scheduled for August 14, 2021, will have Obasanjo perform the ceremonial tee-off to the glamour of the 150 golfers participating from across Nigeria.

Speaking on the competition, Kola Adeneye, the captain of the Abeokuta Golf Club, said “Abeokuta Golf Club is putting up this tournament sponsored by First Bank of Nigeria to celebrate Olusegun Obasanjo, whom we all know to be an icon, a patriotic Nigerian, and an entrepreneur. He is worthy to be celebrated and it’s not only when somebody dies that you celebrate him.

“So, Abeokuta golf club has put this tournament together to celebrate him and this is the fifth edition and we want to sincerely thank First Bank of Nigeria for the support. It’s going to be a wonderful experience, a nice outing for golfers all over Nigeria to come and celebrate Baba Olusegun Obasanjo”, the captain emphasised.

