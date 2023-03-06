First Bank dedicates March to empower women

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced its dedication of the month of March to the celebration of women across the world in furtherance of its role in promoting the socio-economic inclusion of women in society.

This will be in commemoration of the globally celebrated International Women’s Day, scheduled for March 8 2023.

Speaking ahead of the events, Folake Ani-Mumuney, group head, marketing & corporate communications, at First Bank, said “we remain committed to diversity and inclusion as well as women empowerment through digital education and the provision of opportunities for women to access digital tools to bridge the gender digital divide and achieve gender equality.

“Therefore, as in previous years, First Bank has dedicated March 2023 as a month set aside to celebrate women and all their remarkable achievements over the years which include their leadership roles and pace-setting standards in Science Technology Entrepreneurship, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM),” she said.

Ani-Mumuney said, “We are deliberate about partnering to ensure more impact – ensuring that we touch as many women as possible in Women’s Month and beyond.”

Kicking off the series of internal and activities designed to celebrate women is The First Women Network (FWN), mentoring, coaching and sponsorship pillar webinar scheduled to hold in March 3, 2023.

The event is organised by the bank’s First Women Network, an initiative that seeks to address the gender gap and increase the participation of women at all levels within the organisation.

On Wednesday, March 8 2023, the bank will join the rest of the world to celebrate the 2023 International Women’s Day themed: “Embrace Equity” as it convenes its International Women’s Day 2023 event.